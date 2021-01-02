Black Scientists List Science, Technology Trends For Years Ahead

By
TNJ Staff
-

The African Scientific Institute released its list of science and technology trends in critical sectors over the next five years.

A 53-year-old nonprofit based in California, the institute represents a global network of men and women of African descent in the fields of science, technology, engineering mathematics and health. A key goal is to inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology. 

The newly released list of science and technology trends was compiled from responses to a survey of the institute’s “fellows,” as its members are called. It was obtained by TNJ directly from ASI co-founder, president and CEO Lee O. Cherry, and is published below with his permission.

Science and Technology Trends Over The Next Five Years   

Agriculture

  • Environmentally friendly fertilizers
    • Better food tracking and packaging
    • Artificial food
    • Farms consolidation continues
    • High-tech solutions like robotics to be further utilized
    • Crops gene editing
    • Climate changes impacts
    • Water availability
    • Indoor vertical farming
    • Modernized greenhouse farms

Computing

  • Higher-speed Internet and a shift toward well-connected homes, smart cities, and autonomous mobility
    • Augmented reality and virtual reality
    • Internet for everyone
    • Further developments in quantum computing
    • Augmented reality
    • Data science
    • Cybersecurity advancements
    • Blockchains
    • Internet of Things (IoT)
    • Synthetic biologists
    • Continued facial recognition technologies

Education

  • Online education and e-learning as part of the educational system
    • Deeper learning: classroom to experts and experiences beyond school
    • Blended learning (use of technology alongside in-person instruction from a teacher)
    • Personalized learning & teacher’s roles
    • Adaptive learning: (software that adjusts to students’ learning needs)
    • Learning outside the classroom environment
    • Social media in learning
    • Data management & analytics
    • Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the education system

Employment
• Automation, with the help of A.I., robotics, and the internet of things, will be a key alternative solution in manufacturing.
• Remote working and videoconferencing

Energy

  • Alternative energy developments, usages and cost reductions to continue

Environment

  • Biodegradable plastics
    • AI-optimal manufacturing
    • Minimizing carbon footprint to continue
    • The future of construction

Healthcare

  • Telehealth offerings, such as doctor-patient video chats, A.I. avatar-based diagnostics, and no-contact-based medication delivery
    • Medicines
    • BioMedical engineering
    • DNA specific health solutions and DNA storage (genetic diagnosis and treatment)
    • CRISPR technology
    • Further mapping of the human brain
    • Biotechnology (Bionic body parts)
    • 3D printing drugs
    • Team-based healthcare
    • Wearable technology and Remote monitoring

Transportation

  • Autonomous driving
  • Communication
  • Global information sharing to solve difficult problems

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR