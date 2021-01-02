Black Scientists List Science, Technology Trends For Years Ahead

The African Scientific Institute released its list of science and technology trends in critical sectors over the next five years.
A 53-year-old nonprofit based in California, the institute represents a global network of men and women of African descent in the fields of science, technology, engineering mathematics and health. A key goal is to inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology.
The newly released list of science and technology trends was compiled from responses to a survey of the institute’s “fellows,” as its members are called. It was obtained by TNJ directly from ASI co-founder, president and CEO Lee O. Cherry, and is published below with his permission.
Science and Technology Trends Over The Next Five Years
Agriculture
- Environmentally friendly fertilizers
• Better food tracking and packaging
• Artificial food
• Farms consolidation continues
• High-tech solutions like robotics to be further utilized
• Crops gene editing
• Climate changes impacts
• Water availability
• Indoor vertical farming
• Modernized greenhouse farms
Computing
- Higher-speed Internet and a shift toward well-connected homes, smart cities, and autonomous mobility
• Augmented reality and virtual reality
• Internet for everyone
• Further developments in quantum computing
• Augmented reality
• Data science
• Cybersecurity advancements
• Blockchains
• Internet of Things (IoT)
• Synthetic biologists
• Continued facial recognition technologies
Education
- Online education and e-learning as part of the educational system
• Deeper learning: classroom to experts and experiences beyond school
• Blended learning (use of technology alongside in-person instruction from a teacher)
• Personalized learning & teacher’s roles
• Adaptive learning: (software that adjusts to students’ learning needs)
• Learning outside the classroom environment
• Social media in learning
• Data management & analytics
• Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the education system
Employment
• Automation, with the help of A.I., robotics, and the internet of things, will be a key alternative solution in manufacturing.
• Remote working and videoconferencing
Energy
- Alternative energy developments, usages and cost reductions to continue
Environment
- Biodegradable plastics
• AI-optimal manufacturing
• Minimizing carbon footprint to continue
• The future of construction
Healthcare
- Telehealth offerings, such as doctor-patient video chats, A.I. avatar-based diagnostics, and no-contact-based medication delivery
• Medicines
• BioMedical engineering
• DNA specific health solutions and DNA storage (genetic diagnosis and treatment)
• CRISPR technology
• Further mapping of the human brain
• Biotechnology (Bionic body parts)
• 3D printing drugs
• Team-based healthcare
• Wearable technology and Remote monitoring
Transportation
- Autonomous driving
- Communication
- Global information sharing to solve difficult problems