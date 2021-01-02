Black Scientists List Science, Technology Trends For Years Ahead

The African Scientific Institute released its list of science and technology trends in critical sectors over the next five years.

A 53-year-old nonprofit based in California, the institute represents a global network of men and women of African descent in the fields of science, technology, engineering mathematics and health. A key goal is to inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

The newly released list of science and technology trends was compiled from responses to a survey of the institute’s “fellows,” as its members are called. It was obtained by TNJ directly from ASI co-founder, president and CEO Lee O. Cherry, and is published below with his permission.

Science and Technology Trends Over The Next Five Years

Agriculture

Environmentally friendly fertilizers

• Better food tracking and packaging

• Artificial food

• Farms consolidation continues

• High-tech solutions like robotics to be further utilized

• Crops gene editing

• Climate changes impacts

• Water availability

• Indoor vertical farming

• Modernized greenhouse farms

Computing

Higher-speed Internet and a shift toward well-connected homes, smart cities, and autonomous mobility

• Augmented reality and virtual reality

• Internet for everyone

• Further developments in quantum computing

• Data science

• Cybersecurity advancements

• Blockchains

• Internet of Things (IoT)

• Synthetic biologists

• Continued facial recognition technologies

Education

Online education and e-learning as part of the educational system

• Deeper learning: classroom to experts and experiences beyond school

• Blended learning (use of technology alongside in-person instruction from a teacher)

• Personalized learning & teacher’s roles

• Adaptive learning: (software that adjusts to students’ learning needs)

• Learning outside the classroom environment

• Social media in learning

• Data management & analytics

• Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the education system

Employment

• Automation, with the help of A.I., robotics, and the internet of things, will be a key alternative solution in manufacturing.

• Remote working and videoconferencing

Energy

Alternative energy developments, usages and cost reductions to continue

Environment

Biodegradable plastics

• AI-optimal manufacturing

• Minimizing carbon footprint to continue

• The future of construction

Healthcare

Telehealth offerings, such as doctor-patient video chats, A.I. avatar-based diagnostics, and no-contact-based medication delivery

• Medicines

• BioMedical engineering

• DNA specific health solutions and DNA storage (genetic diagnosis and treatment)

• CRISPR technology

• Further mapping of the human brain

• Biotechnology (Bionic body parts)

• 3D printing drugs

• Team-based healthcare

• Wearable technology and Remote monitoring

Transportation