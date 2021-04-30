7 tips For Executing A Powerful Introduction

Did you know that 60 percent to 80 percent of all job connections are made through networking?

Professional networking is very important for creating lasting impressions. Knowing how to effectively introduce yourself to a potential employer, client, or business partner is a crucial part of successful networking.

Here are seven tips for executing a powerful introduction

Wear a friendly face and smile. Say your first and last name. Tell an interesting fact about yourself. Explain what you do (not just your job title). Be short and to the point. End with an open question to receive a follow-up response. Understand when it’s your turn to listen and respond back.

Protocol bonus tip: Virtual introduction

Normally, as a part of introduction protocol, we would shake hands and hand over our business card.

But in 2021, while many networking initiatives are still taking place through virtual settings such as Zoom, we recommend having a customized virtual background. It should include your full name, title, company, and contact information. This is a great way to enhance your professional brand while standing out!

Cheryl B. Walker-Robertson is the founder and chief protocol officer of Protocol International, a protocol, etiquette and business development consulting firm offering image enhancement for businesses, corporations, organizations, associations, and individuals. She is a recipient of The Network Journal’s 2014 “25 Influential Black Women in Business” award