2022 Audi S3 Premium Plus Luxury Sports Sedan

After a one-year hiatus, Audi’s S3 compact sports sedan returned in 2022 refreshed with more power, improved handling, and upgraded features. In the age of electric vehicles and SUVs, the Audi S3 indicates that some consumers still have an appetite for small gas-powered luxury sports cars.

The 2022 Audi S3 was designed and engineered with the latest luxury features, quality materials, and tech. It’s also pleasant to the eye and has improved maneuverability, making it more fun to drive around town.

Power: The new 2022 Audi S3 generates a staggering 306 horsepower from a 2.0-liter TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine which has 18 percent more power than the previous model and 50 percent more than the Audi A3.

The S3 gets 295 pound-feet of torque and goes from zero to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. It is mated to a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive is standard.

The S3 targets sports car enthusiasts who want quick and smooth acceleration and fast take-offs. It comes with a standard sports suspension with a lower ride height, and when switched in the Dynamic drive mode, it produces a loud exhaust sound. An S Sport package is available that includes adaptive dampers.

Models/Pricing: Audi 2022 S3 models include: Premium ($44,800), Premium Plus ($47,700), and Prestige ($51,500 MSRP).

Price as Tested: I experienced the 2022 Audi S3 Premium Plus with Daytona Gray Pearl, which started at $44,900 MSRP. Additional options and packages included:

The Daytona Gray Pearl effect for $595. The Prestige package is for $6,600, with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, navigation plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, and a head-up display. The Black optic package for $1,950 adds 19-inch bi-color wheels, a black roof, black exhaust tips, black mirror trim, and run-flat tires. Nappa leather package for $1,250. The S Sport package added another $1,100 to the price tag, which brought the total sticker price to $57,440 MSRP.

Now in dealer showrooms, the 2023 Audi S3 has few changes. However, the base Premium model offers adaptive cruise control, and the optional convenience package includes a smartphone charging pad. In addition, prices for the 2023 model average $2,000 above this year’s MSRP.

Other features included a limited subscription to Audi’s Connect Care, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, heated front seats and mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, and park assist.

Fuel Economy: The 2022 Audi S3 averages 27 combined mpg, with 23 city/32 highway mpg.

Experienced by Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.