2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4Matic Transformed

The AMG division at Mercedes-Benz continues to remodel high-performance versions of the brand by introducing the new 2021 Mercedes AMG GLA35 subcompact SUV, outfitted with an enhanced turbocharged four-cylinder 302 horsepower engine and a race-inspired suspension.

The 2021 Mercedes GLA class are small luxury crossover SUVs named GLA250, GLA250 4MATIC, AMG GLA35, and AMG GLA45. The AMG GLA35 model starts around $47,550 and squarely puts luxury and sporty performance within the masses’ reach. For about $11,000 less, you can get the base model Mercedes GLA 250 without the AMG badge.

Customized by independent engineers and contractors in Affalterbach, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Mercedes’ AMG division adds another level of luxury and engineering to the GLA Class. The 2021 AMG GLA45, priced around $55,550 MSRP, comes with the powerful 382 horsepower AMG handcrafted engine.

Both GLA models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Mercedes AMG GLA35 includes an enhanced engine, while the GLA45 comes with an AMG handcrafted engine.

The GLA35 is very smooth, powerful, and fun to drive on the straightaway and during cornering. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive (AWD) system helps maintain a firm grip on the road in any driving mode, including Sports Plus, where the exhaust sound kicks in.

The second-generation GLA35 is a bit shorter, several inches taller, and has more style and performance than the first generation. Buyers get the upgraded version at a reasonable price to attract younger customers to the AMG Class.

Like most Mercedes vehicles, it has a 10.25-inch MBUX touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with high-definition graphics and a user-friendly interface. It can be configured in Classic, Sports, or Supersport modes and controlled by touching or touchpad on the center console.

Mobile connectivity includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB-C ports, and Bluetooth audio streaming. The GLA comes with a trial period of Mercedes Me connect services.

Naturally, the AMG models come with many of the latest safety features, including blind-spot assist, a rearview camera, LED lights, and electronic stability control. The test vehicle came with a digital white metallic paint job and AMG Carbon trim. Options included an AMG performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, 19-inch AMG 10 spoke wheels, panorama sunroof, heated front seats, and more.

