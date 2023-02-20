What’s Different About the Audi S5 Sportback?

The Audi S5 Sportback enters 2023 with a few changes that differentiate it from last year’s model. The S5 Sportback four-door hatchback, a stretched and sporty version of the Audi S5 Coupe, features a stylish design, luxurious interior, strong performance, and excellent handling.

This year, the sporty appearance of the Sportback is enhanced with a Black Optic Plus package, including black spoiler exhaust tips. In addition, Audi added the Bang & Olufsen audio system with 3D sound to the Premium Plus model. It was previously standard on the top-of-line Prestige trim. Other additions include adaptive cruise control with the optional Convenience package, red stitching, and RS carbon inlays in the black interior.

Although the S5 Sportback and Coupe share the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, the S5 delivers a more robust performance and a sportier ride.

Power: All S5 Sportback models are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder that generates 349 horsepower with 369 lb-ft of torque. The driving modes in the S5 Sportback include Comfort, Dynamic, and Auto. A torque-vectoring rear differential and adaptive dampers in the Dynamic and Auto modes provide more get-up-and-go and road grip on winding roads and exit ramps.

Models/Price: The 2023 Audi S5 Sportback offers three trim levels: The Premium ($56,895), Premium Plus ($60,895), and Prestige ($65,295).

I tested a turbo blue 2022 S5 Sportback with a base price of $54,900 MSRP. It included the following option packages: Prestige ($8,000), S Sport ($2,500), Black Optic ($1,400), Dynamic Steering ($2,150), Fine Nappa leather seats ($1,000), and Audi S Beam ($275). After adding a destination charge of $1,045, the total price came to $70,670 MSRP.

Fuel Economy: The S5 Sportback averages 21 city/30 highway mpg, according to the EPA.

