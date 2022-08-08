What To Do When You’re No Longer Management-shy

How do you fix it after you turned down a management position and later decided it was a mistake to do so? I received this letter describing a case in point:

A management position became available in our small but important department. I was the most experienced and capable employee, and the manager, our boss who was leaving, expected me to apply for it. I did not want the job, but when I think back to my reasons, I think I made a bad decision.

I would have gotten the position without question. The boss always teased me for being perfect because in six years I had never made a mistake, so I would have knocked other candidates out of the running. I sure could have used the good salary increase I would have received, but I told myself I wouldn’t like the job because I am not authoritarian and do not like telling people what to do.

Our boss was a good guy, but he always made a point of reminding us that he was the boss. I thought managing professionals would be filled with daily confrontations and I would be dealing with former co-workers complaining and treating me differently than before.

When I reflect on my decision, I see how wrong I was about myself and being a manager.

What can I do now about it?

Answer: It sounds like it is too late to apply, but you could speak to the boss over your immediate boss about any future management positions.

It’s OK to say you made a mistake by not applying. Explain that after reading books on leadership and management, you now see you would have been a good fit for the position.

Becoming the manager of your department in the future will depend on how well the new manager fits into the role, how well he/she does and how long he/she chooses to stay. You may have passed up a good position, but the best way to determine your worth in a career is to apply for jobs outside your company.

Update your resume, adding all decision-making projects and including all achievements (“six years without an error on the job” is quite impressive). If you think you qualified for a managerial position in your department, you may very well qualify for a similar position elsewhere. You will not discover your value until you send resumes.

Depending on how discreet you can be in your job search, start networking with employees in comparable companies to yours. Don’t announce you are job-hunting but be clear that you’re preparing for the future. You are researching the field to become more knowledgeable about similar companies and their internal departments.

Remember, networking is a social exchange, not a sudden, one-way question-and-answer session for your benefit alone. If not handled properly, you could damage a potential connection that could have been helpful in the future.

When you make appointments for interviews, rehearse with a recruiter, job coach or a friend you respect professionally. Speak about your projects, discussing your responsibilities and job similarities that readily transfer to a position with greater responsibility.

As you have read current books on leadership and management, also mention how your personality and abilities align with the latest thoughts on leading, motivating and inspiring a team.

Finally, take measures to ensure that whatever made you hesitate to interview for the manager’s position in your company doesn’t crop up again. Say yes to every opportunity and see what happens.

Source: Creators.com