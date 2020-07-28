Wells Fargo Names Ather Williams III as Head of Strategy, Digital and Innovation

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Ather Williams III will join the company in October 2020 as head of Strategy, Digital and Innovation. Williams will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

“Ather is a strong, experienced leader with nearly three decades of global banking experience and deep expertise in strategic planning and delivering digital and innovative solutions for customers and clients,” Scharf said. “He is uniquely qualified to lead this group that aligns our strategic, long-term planning efforts with our strong focus on creating a more innovative, digitally enhanced company.”

In his role, Williams will lead corporate strategic planning; define and manage digital platform standards and capabilities; and manage innovation priorities, opportunities, and companywide efforts to drive transformation. His team will work closely with the company’s Technology Group and business lines to deliver digital solutions and innovation to customers that are integrated, intuitive, and seamless across channels. The formation of this group was part of the company’s February 2020 organizational announcement.

Williams joins Wells Fargo from Bank of America where he worked for nine years and most recently served as head of Business Banking, which provides strategic advice and solutions to small and mid-sized U.S. companies. He also served as head of Global Transaction Services (GTS), which delivers traditional, mobile, and digital transaction banking solutions to companies and institutions globally and was awarded two patents in payments under his leadership. Williams spent eight years in leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase with responsibilities that included business segment strategies, products, and technology solutions in Treasury & Securities Services.

He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and in 2019 was named to EMpower’s Top Ethnic Minority Executive Role Models and Diversity MBA Magazine’s “Top 100 Executive Leaders under 50.” Williams holds bachelor’s and master’s of business administration degrees from Harvard University.

“I look forward to joining Wells Fargo and helping lead the transformation that is underway,” Williams said. “This new group will play a critical role in driving the company’s strategic planning efforts and working across businesses to deliver simple, easy, and convenient access to digital solutions and innovation and provide long-term value to customers and clients.”