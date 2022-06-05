Upgraded 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and New Sub-Compact Taos SUVs

Premium quality and performance describe the upgraded 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and the all-new Taos SUVs. They’re powerful and smooth with defined performance attributes. This year, the compact Tiguan has been refreshed, while the sub-compact Taos is new to the VW family.

Which one is right for you depends on your needs? They both get good gas mileage. The larger Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact SUV with three rows. It is powered by a 2-liter turbo I4 that generates 184 horses. At the same time, the all-new sub-compact Taos uses a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine that produces 158 horsepower.

The smaller Taos is still roomy for a sub-compact SUV and gets better fuel economy if that is your concern. However, both vehicles average over 30 mpg on the highway, which is reasonable considering today’s high gas prices.

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos, a five-passenger crossover SUV, can be ordered in front- or all-wheel drive. Volkswagen managed to produce superior handling in the Taos with two suspension and transmission systems. The FWD version is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and torsion-beam rear axle. At the same time, the 4Motion AWD option uses an electro-hydraulic center coupling along with a multilink rear axle and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

VW beefed up the Tiguan for 2022 with a bold, smooth, sharper-looking exterior and upgraded interior. The refreshed Tiguan is one of the best-looking SUVs on the road. However, the third-row seats are suited for children and are only available in the FWD versions.

The 2022 entry-level Tiguan starts at around $25,995, while a measly $23,495 will get you in an entry-level Taos. That’s if you can find a way around high dealer markups.

Tiguan Models/Price: The 2022 Tiguan trim levels include: The S ($26,490 FWD/$27,990 AWD), SE ($30,120 FWD/$31,620 AWD), SE R-Line Black ($32,950 FWD/$34,450 AWD), and the R-Line AWD $37,320 MSRP.

The Volkswagen Tiguan gets a standard eight-inch digital cluster in the S, SE, and SE R-Line and a 10-inch display in the SEL R-Line. Options include the IQ Drive safety package that adds blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. These features are standard in the top-of-line SEL R-Line, with 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, parking assist, road sign recognition, and more.

Taos Models/Price: The Taos S ($23,495 FWD/$25,540 AWD), SE ($27,895 FWD/$29,345 AWD), SEL ($32,090 FWD/$33,645 AWD).

The IQ Drive Safety Suite is optional for the Taos S and SE ($995) and standard on the SEL. Many of these safety features (including forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring) are essential in today’s traffic. However, all models come with six airbags.

All models have automatic post-collision, which automatically applies the brakes to prevent secondary collisions. In addition, a lane-keeping assist feature is available on the S and SE and standard on the SEL. It works at speeds over 40 mph.

Fuel Economy: The EPA rating for the Tiguan averages 23 city/30 highway mpg, while the Taos averages 28 city/36 highway mpg.

For a complimentary subscription to the latest car and truck reviews, visit www.decisivemedia.net. Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.