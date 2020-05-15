The Upgraded 2020 Lexus GX460 Luxury

The 2020 Lexus GX460 enters its second generation with some new upgrades to help retain its place in the mid-size luxury SUV class as the leader in residual value and price.

First introduced in 2009, the second generation GX, received several modifications over the years. This time however, the 2020 Lexus GX460 adds an aggressive new exterior front-end, tech, safety, and performance features.

The Lexus GX continues to enjoy a reputation for residual value and reliability. The average resale value of the Lexus GX averages 73 percent of its original cost, which is the highest residual value in its class. Dependability is a huge factor and it may be the reason why Lexus owners tend to hold on to their vehicles longer.

Starting at a base price of $53,000 MSRP, the 2020 Lexus GX460 comes with a long list of standard features, including dual-climate controls, 10-way power seats, wood trim, power moonroof, and tilt/telescope power steering to name a few.

Exterior upgrades include a new spindle front grille that gives it a more aggressive look that distinguishes it from the crowd, triple-beam LED headlamps, a sport design package, a matte black exhaust tip and new taillights.

The 2020 Lexus GX offers three available trim levels, including the base GX460, GX460 Premium, and GX460 Luxury. All models come with a 4.6-liter eight-cylinder engine that generates 301-horsepower. It is paired with six-speed automatic transmission that can be driven in auto, manual, or utility mode for hauling.

The Lexus Safety System is standard on all models which includes a suite of driver-assist programs like automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping alerts.

Although I didn’t have the opportunity to drive it off-road, the GX comes with many of the same on-and off-road suspension capabilities as the Jeep and Range Rover SUVs. The GX460 Luxury offers an off-road package for various terrains, and cameras to see around and under the vehicle. In addition, it has a kinetic dynamic suspension system that adjust the throttle and brakes for better control over different surfaces.

Other off-road abilities include crawl control, adaptive suspension, downhill- and hill-start controls, active traction, and stability controls.

Prices start at $53,000 for the base GX460 and goes up to $64,265 for the GX460 Luxury, which I tested. The price as tested was $64,266 MSRP. The total cost came to $71,240 with options that included $2,020 for the sports package, $1,985 for a dual screen rear-seat entertainment system, $800 for the panoramic view multi-terrain monitors, and a $1,025 destination charge.