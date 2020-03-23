The Nautilus is Lincoln’s Mid-Size Luxury SUV: The MKX is Renamed and Upgraded

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus received widespread attention from the broadcast commercial featuring Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. The midsize, five-passenger luxury crossover SUV that was previously named the MKX when it was first introduced in 2007, is now Lincoln’s top-selling vehicle.

The 2019 mid-year redesign and name change from the second-generation Lincoln MKX to Lincoln Nautilus includes many major upgrades, including engines, advanced technology, safety, luxury amenities and exterior styling. On the outside, the Nautilus design is identified by a large rectangular grille and Lincoln star emblem.

The Lincoln Co-Pilot360, a suite of advanced driver-assist features, which was previously an option, is now standard in Nautilus models. Power and performance have also been significantly enhanced with new turbocharged engines that includes a direct fuel injection and a twin-independent variable camshaft engine.

The two powerplants and suspensions include a turbocharged 4-cylinder or a twin-turbo 6-clylinder engine in front- or all-wheel-drive. The base model 2.0-liter 4-cylinder generates 250 horsepower, while the more powerful 2.7-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder produces 335 horsepower.

The Nautilus comes in four trim levels: The Standard base model starts around $41,335 MSRP, the Select around $45,540, the Reserve around $49,870, and the top-of-line Black Label edition starts around $57,890 MSRP. I tested the 2019 Black Label Nautilus with an MSRP of $59,390 which topped out at $67,630 with all the bells and whistles included.

The 22-way adjustable seats with lumbar massage in the 2019 Lincoln Black Label Nautilus was very comfortable and relaxing. No worries, however. The advanced safety assist features included in the Lincoln Co-Pilot package made sure I didn’t get too comfortable. I was well protected with active lane assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.

The Lincoln Black Label Nautilus SUV is luxurious in and out with features like wireless phone charging, 19-speaker premium sound system, 21-inch wheels, embroidered Venetian leather seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, hands-free foot activated trunk, security approach lights, 360-degree camera, and active park assist.

The Black Label Nautilus also comes with membership privileges at Lincoln dealerships, which includes home and remote pickup and delivery, a 4-year/50,000 premium warranty maintenance plan, free car washes, and memberships in a travel and culinary network.