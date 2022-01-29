The Full-Size Ford F-150 SuperCrew Hybrid Turns into a Mobile Generator

Ford delivered its new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid to me for a week so that I could test out its upgraded features and performance. However, I didn’t have any construction work to plug work tools into it, nor did I need to use it as a mobile workstation. And I wasn’t going camping to test its off-road capability or the onboard generator that can provide power to a camper. Thank God there wasn’t a blackout from a winter storm, where I could have used it to electricity my house.

No, there wasn’t any of that, but it was good to know that, for one week, I had the power to handle just about anything that came along, including the ability to drive up 624 miles, on one tank of gas, according to the EPA. In addition, the F-!50 PowerBoost can drive exclusively on electric energy, hence the term Full Hybrid.

The new 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine also increases the F-150s horsepower and towing capacity. In addition, Ford’s Pro Power comes with a standard 2.4kW electric generator with four 120-volt/20-amp plug outlets in the rear bed and inside the cabin. The Pro Power also offers an optional 7.2kW generator.

The full hybrid 2022 F-150 SuperCrew, which launched last year, speaks to Ford’s commitment to alternative fuel technology. The F-150 SuperCrew PowerBoost became the first full-size pickup truck to operate on gas and an all-electric mode and the ability to power work tools for up to 32 hours when equipped with the robust 7.2-kW onboard generator.

Why do you need a home generator during a blackout when the Ford PowerBoost stores enough energy in the battery to power your house? The generator operates even when the vehicle is off. Then, when the battery gets low, it is intelligent enough to turn the truck on to recharge the battery. According to Ford, the PowerBoost can power a home for three to ten days.

As the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., the upgraded Ford F-150 stays ahead of the competition by introducing the PowerBoost Hybrid. It is tranquil inside and provides a smooth and powerful ride.

The redesigned 2021 F-150 SuperCrew seats five to six passengers and includes upgraded materials with a luxurious feel. It is spacious and has a fold-out table for a laptop, turning it into a mobile office. The SuperCrew also offers Ford’s over-the-air update system that keeps all the truck systems and tech functions updated.

I was not hauling a trailer that week either, but the Reverse Trailer Guidance technology with high-resolution camera overlay graphics would have told me where to turn while backing up. In addition, the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system aids in parking the trailer while automatically steering the vehicle, while a Blind Spot system detects the trailer’s blind spots.

Power: The Ford F-150 SuperCrew hybrid gets 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque from a DOHC 3.5-liter EcoBoost six-cylinder engine with twin turbos. A 47-horsepower electric motor plays a role in generating hybrid energy. Paired with a 10-speed transmission, it can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Models /Price: The Hybrid PowerBoost system can be added to four F-150 models for $2,500 to $4,995: The base XLT SuperCrew (MSRP $42,005/$4,995 hybrid), Lariat SuperCrew ($48,750 base/$3,300 hybrid), King Ranch SuperCrew ($58,025/$2,500 hybrid), Platinum SuperCrew ($60,805/$2,500 hybrid). I tested the 2021 SuperCrew Lariat with a base price of $50,980 and $3,300 additional for the 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid.

The Lariat model I tested includes a 12-inch infotainment display, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 18-inch wheels, active park assist, and Ford’s co-pilot.

Fuel Economy: The 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid averages 24 mpg in city and highway. It gets about four extra miles per gallon than the gasoline-powered models and outperforms all other gasoline-powered trucks in the segment.

For a complimentary subscription to the latest car and truck reviews, visit www.decisivemedia.net.