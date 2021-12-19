The Big and Luxurious 2021 Mercedes GLS 450 4Matic

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic, redesigned in 2020, has no significant changes for the 2022 model year. However, the GLS is the largest vehicle by Mercedes and one of the most luxurious and expensive large 3-row luxury SUVs available.

The GLS, which replaced the Mercedes GL Class, is an SUV version of the S-Class sedan. I had the luxury of driving the entry-level GLS 450 4Matic for a week. It came with a long list of luxury and safety features, an improved air suspension, and gas/electric engines power it.

Models/Pricing: All models in Mercedes-Benz 2021 GLS-class include the entry-level GLS 450 4Matic ($77,200 MSRP), the GLS 580 4Matic ($100K), the Mercedes AMG GLS 63 ($135K), and the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 ($165K).

Power/Performance: All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard on all GLS models, powered by a range of turbocharged inline eights and six-cylinder engines. A 48-volt electric battery gives it a smoother and more powerful performance. In addition, they all come with advanced air suspension and nine-speed automatic transmission.

The GLS 450 generates 362 horsepower and 184-lb torque from an inline six-cylinder and the 48-volt electric system with a built-in starter-generator that acts as a mild hybrid. The GLS 580 delivers 483 horsepower from a twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine and the EQ system.

Fuel Economy: The GLS 450 averages 20 city/24 highway mpg. The GLS 580 gets 16 city/21 highway mpg. The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 returns 15 city/19 highway, while the high-performance AMG GLS 63 gets 14 city/18 highway mpg.

Despite its size, the GLS 450 is agile and offers a comfortable ride. In addition, Mercedes offers an optional new system called E-Active Control that uses cameras to scan for bumps and automatically adjusts the suspension.

All models come with large 12.3-inch digital displays for infotainment, iPhone virtual assistant, Apple CarPlay, and Android integration. Navigation and onboard Wi-Fi are standard, as well as a 13-speaker Burmester Surround Sound stereo system. A 26-speaker system is optional.

Safety: GLS models come equipped with most of the latest security and driver-assist tech, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, land-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a semi-autonomous driving mode.

