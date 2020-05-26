The 2020 Acura MDX Defines Space and Comfort

The 2020 Acura MDX, which the first three-row luxury SUV to enter the market, continues its reputation for reliability and high resale value. The 2020 Acura MDX family of vehicles offers a host of design, technology and safety packages for its gas and hybrids models.

The 2020 Acura MDX, which was the first luxury SUV to offer seven-passenger seating, also holds the lead as the top selling three-row luxury SUV of all-time

Since 2001, the Acura MDX has been earning customer loyalty for its comfort and performance. It has held on to its competitive advantage over the years by adding the newest safety, technology, and design features. The third generation MDX, which was introduced in 2014, has expanded that list of configurations and options.

Consumers can now choose between five different types of MDX packages, which are named MDX Standard, Technology, A-Spec, Advance, or Entertainment.

The Standard, Technology and Advance come standard with front-wheel-drive (FWD). All models can be equipped with Acura’s Super-Handling all-wheel-drive (SH-AWD), which significantly improves handling on all types of road conditions. The Technology and Advance versions can be equipped with a Sport Hybrid SH-AWD.

I tested the 2020 Acura MDX A-Spec model that included the Tech package. The A-Spec, which was introduced at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, includes the Super Handling AWD suspension, and design enhancements.

The exterior has a more aggressive look that includes black and chrome accents, redesigned front bumpers, LED fog lights, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior was given new gauges, sport seats, carbon fiber trim, sport pedals, and a thicker steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The Tech Package includes voice navigation, AcuraLink Communication System, HD radio, remote engine start, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding side mirrors, traffic detection monitors and parking sensors.

The Acura MDX offers two engine types: The Standard and Technology comes with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder that generates 290 horsepower and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Sport Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and an electric motor that gets 257 horsepower. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The price range for the 2020 Acura MDX starts at $44,500 and tops out at $60,150 MSRP. The estimated fuel averages are 23 mpg on the FWD models, 22 mpg on the SH-AWD, and 27 mpg combined on the Sport Hybrid. The A-Spec version started at $54,900 with a $995 destination charge.