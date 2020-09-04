Tanya L. Hart, First Horizon National Corp.

Tanya L. Hart

Senior Vice President

Executive Compensation and Total Rewards

First Horizon National Corp.

Memphis, TN

Tanya L. Hart has crossed off at least one item on her bucket list. “Many can’t say that they have run a marathon. I am proud to have achieved this accomplishment,” she says. She started running after she had her first child — now 14 — and ran her first marathon 10 years ago. “[Running] gave me the outlet that I needed to think and reflect, and it helped me to be a better wife and mother,” she explains.

“My commitment to fitness helped me to show my children that exercise and taking care of yourself is important.” Hart is the senior vice president of executive compensation and total rewards at First Horizon National Corporation in Memphis, Tenn. She joined the company in 1991 as a teller while completing her bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Memphis. Seizing opportunities, learning from experiences — especially mistakes — following her late grandmother’s advice to “do better and better each day,” and sheer hard work drove her career success.

“Whether the challenge is a presentation, a standardized test, or working to prove myself to someone new, I will commit myself to going above and beyond, rather than settling for mediocrity,” Hart states. “This preparation and mental perspective has allowed me to meet mentors, sponsors, leaders, and colleagues at all phases of my career.”

A first-generation college graduate, Hart has a MBA from Christian Brothers University, earned Certified Financial Planner and the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) designations, and completed the executive program of Leadership Memphis. She is a board member for Junior Achievement of Memphis and for First Eight, charitable organizations focused on education.

“As an individual who overcame the adversity of growing up in one of the most vulnerable neighborhoods in Memphis, I believe that education is the key to eradicating generational poverty,” Hart affirms. Women Going The Distance