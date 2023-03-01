Staying Ahead of the Curve: Keeping Up with Technical Applications for Small Business Growth

As a small business owner, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest technical applications in order to remain competitive and grow your business. With technology constantly evolving, it can be challenging to keep up. To help you stay on top of the latest developments, we reached out to three experts to share their insights on how small businesses can stay current on technical applications to help them grow.

Learn from Industry Experts and Peers

According to Sharon Koifman, CEO of DistantJob, staying current on technical applications is crucial for small businesses, as it can help them operate more efficiently and effectively. Koifman recommends learning from industry experts and peers, attending conferences, and joining relevant groups and associations to stay informed.

“Join online groups, attend webinars and conferences, and find a mentor who can help guide you in your technical endeavors,” says Koifman. “Learning from peers and industry experts can help you stay current on the latest tools and technologies, as well as gain valuable insights into how other small businesses are leveraging them to drive growth.”

Invest in Ongoing Training and Education

Lori Cheek, Founder and CEO of Cheekd, emphasizes the importance of investing in ongoing training and education to stay current on technical applications. Cheek recommends taking advantage of online courses, training programs, and certification programs to improve your technical skills.

“Staying current on technical applications is an ongoing process that requires ongoing training and education,” says Cheek. “Investing in your technical skills can help you operate more efficiently and effectively, as well as stay ahead of the competition.”

Embrace Emerging Technologies

Mark Feldman, CEO of Zion & Zion, stresses the importance of embracing emerging technologies to stay ahead of the curve. Feldman recommends keeping an eye on emerging technologies and experimenting with them to see how they can benefit your business.

“Small businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve need to embrace emerging technologies,” says Feldman. “This means being open to new ideas and experimenting with new tools and technologies to see how they can benefit your business.”

Feldman suggests focusing on emerging technologies that can help you automate repetitive tasks, streamline processes, and enhance customer experiences. Some examples include AI chatbots, machine learning, and blockchain.

In conclusion, staying current on technical applications is essential for small businesses looking to grow and thrive in today’s fast-paced and competitive market. By learning from industry experts and peers, investing in ongoing training and education, and embracing emerging technologies, small businesses can stay ahead of the curve and achieve long-term success. As Koifman, Cheek, and Feldman all emphasize, it’s crucial to remain agile, curious, and open to new ideas in order to leverage the latest technical applications to drive growth and success for your small business.