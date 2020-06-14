Statement By The Publisher Of The Network Journal

The murder of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., coupled with the damning toll of the COVID-19 pandemic that fell heaviest on America’s Black community, unleashed a pent-up anger that spilled into streets across the country and the world.

As a business magazine catering to an audience of Black professionals, business owners, and decision makers, The Network Journal has stood for racial and gender equality and economic justice in all of the news reporting that it has produced for 27 years.

As a wholly-owned and operated Black media outlet, we have stood with our Black community against racism and discrimination in all of its forms – from police violence, false imprisonment and voter suppression, to predatory lending, red-lining, inferior health and education services, and all other racist-inspired tactics in between that marginalize our community.

The Network Journal team will continue to use our website and pages of our flagship publication to amplify the call for economic justice and bring about change. We will continue to feature stories that shine a light not only on the systemic racism that hinders the prosperity the Black community, but also on the outstanding achievements of Black people in spite of the obstacles and barriers they face daily. Through our signature and new programs we will continue to celebrate those accomplishments.

We stand unwaveringly for community, for togetherness, and for mutual support. We are no stranger to partnering in the ongoing quest for economic opportunity, equity and justice. Since our founding in 1973 we have collaborated with major financial and other corporate institutions; state, federal and local government agencies; and nonprofits on these issues.

To that end, I am dedicated to working with our team members and partners (old and new) to bring about tangible, sustainable change. Every voice counts, and so I invite you who are like-minded to join us through the TNJ website and flagship publication, forums, virtual vehicles, and other mutually identified means, in ensuring a path forward to end racism and its attendant barriers to prosperity.

In the end, the entire country benefits.

Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay uplifted.

Aziz Gueye Adetimirin

Publisher, The Network Journal