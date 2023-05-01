Road Test in the 2023 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury

The 2023 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury, the latest addition to the Lexus family, was recently refreshed with a sleek design and advanced features. This luxury sedan offers a driving experience, and a hybrid engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride without sacrificing power.

Power: The redesigned 2023 Lexus ES 300h has the style, sophistication, technology, and power expected from a top-of-the-line luxury sedan. I took this car on a week-long test drive and was impressed by its performance and fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that produce 215 horsepower while maintaining its eco-friendly status. Paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission, the ES 300h delivers a smooth and seamless driving experience.

The front-wheel-drive-only ES Hybrid is a comfort-focused cruiser. It easily glides over road bumps, and this Lexus stays composed around turns. In addition, the regenerative braking system is smooth, which slows the vehicle when you lift your foot off the accelerator and use the energy to recharge the battery.

From the panoramic moonroof to the Mark Levinson® 17-speaker sound system, every detail is crafted for maximum comfort and style. So, whether commuting to work or going on a road trip, the Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury is the perfect vehicle for those who demand the best.

Models/Price: The 2023 Lexus ES 300h has a base price of $41,640 MSRP. Other trims include the ES 300H F Sport Design ($47,025), ES 300H F Sport Handling FWD ($48,935), ES 300h Luxury FWD, and the ES 300h Ultra Luxury FWD ($51,430 MSRP).

Fuel Efficiency: The 2023 ES 300h is rated by the EPA at 43 city/44 highway mpg, which can go up or down, depending on your driving style. Remember that the more you coast and brake, the more power is returned to the battery.

The ES 300h was well-behaved during the test drive and handled various road conditions with responsive steering, producing a confident and enjoyable drive. In addition, the car is eco-friendly and fuel-efficient thanks to its hybrid engine, making it an even better choice for those who care about the environment. Overall, the Lexus ES 300h Ultra luxury car has an outstanding balance of performance, comfort, luxury, and eco-friendliness to make it stand out amongst its competitors.

