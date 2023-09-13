New York City Set to Launch Bilateral Trade and Relations with Africa at the 6th USAfrica Business Week

The USAfrica Trade and Business Network (USATBN) this week launched a series of activities in New York City under the 6th edition of its annual USAfrica Business Week.

The week’s activities, which include an expo, conference, creative showcase and gala, are being held in collaboration with New York City’s Office of International Affairs under the theme, “New York City Open for Bilateral Relations With Africa.” Key sectors – energy, agribusiness, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure – will take centerstage. Expert-led discussions will focus on such concerns and challenges as:

* Access to reliable information on regulations that are constantly changing;

* Understanding the regulations and practices in specific industries;

* Coping with changes in US and African regulations responding to the fallout from the Pandemic, financial crisis/disruptions and war;

* Leveraging the African diaspora’s status in trade and development as the Africa Union’s 6th region.

“Every other country allows people to leave their country, come to America, use their political strength, economic strength, and know-how to go back to their country and build that country; Africa has been ignored; we have not done that. That day ended on January 1, 2022, when I became the mayor of New York City,” Mayor Adams said.

Culminating on Sept/ 16, the event is being held at the Millennium Hilton Hotel, One UN Plaza.

Hosted annually as a side event to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), USAfrica Business Week brings together minority, small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors from both sides of the Atlantic who are looking to capitalize on dynamic commercial and investment opportunities between the United States and Africa. The event also aims to encourage the exchange of views on the Africa Union’s Africa 2063 Agenda and the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development (SDG 2030), particularly in health, trade, and partnerships.

“Since 2019, the USAfrica Trade and Business Network has hosted several events at the United Nations dedicated to improving US-Africa trade relations… History is being made here, and I am happy that we are at the forefront of seeing the implementation of the NYC – Africa Trade relations,” said Gbenga Omotayo, executive director of USAfrica Trade and Business Network.

This year’s edition of the network’s event offers unique Deal Room Sessions on Sept. 15 and 16, where participants can engage in focused B2B matchmaking sessions, allowing for targeted discussions and potential collaboration. While attendance at the plenary sessions is free, a ticket must be purchased for the exclusive Deal Room Sessions, as well as for the “Out of Africa Gala.”

For more information, to register, and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.usafricabusinessexpo.com/USAfricaBusinessExpo.