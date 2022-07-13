New Ventures Take Time; Nothing New Is Easy

Q: I have sat through many workshops on Facebook about leaving full-time jobs for online sales, but these people seem to be tech-savvy even though they say a person doesn’t have to be. I also don’t want to be glued to a computer researching products to sell.

After he was very well known, Dr. Wayne Dyer spoke about how freeing it was to sell all his possessions. It is easy to sell one’s possessions when you just want to rid yourself of the items and don’t need that money. I would love to sell everything I own and form a dog and cat rescue, but the people who start these rescues seem to have enough money to do whatever they want. Everything is easier when a person has money and no worries about paying bills for land and housing needs, food, medical services for the animals and other monthly and sudden necessities.

Please don’t sugarcoat the reality. Is it only possible to move into a different career that is not a money-maker when you have saved for years to prepare for the change? Online salespeople talk about how easy it is to change careers, but I think having money saved is what allows them to switch without having financial hardships. I don’t want to jump into something unprepared and look like a fool for trusting people who will tell you anything just to get you to buy what they’re selling. I wish I loved IT and could go back to school for it, but I don’t. What’s the truth about quitting a routine full-time job to work in an area I love?

A: We live in a material society, so having money saved always makes life easier, no matter what field you want to go into. Family support, education, knowledge and the ability to learn new areas, work experience, connections, money, and credit potential will determine various people’s paths. Animal rescue organizations are in large and small markets across the country. Rescuing and housing dogs and cats takes knowledge and experience in care, nutrition, adoptions and connections to raise donations.

Many have been around for years, with new ones appearing across the country. Your success will depend on you connecting with all levels of contributors. Running such an organization is not only about having and raising funds but knowing how to manage them. You will also want to learn the legal requirements regarding running a charitable organization — a 501(c)(3). The ASCPA, a privately funded 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, with more than 2 million supporters across the country and headquartered in New York, is one of the largest humane societies in the world. Its founder, Henry Bergh, established the group in 1866 “to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.”

The best way to prepare yourself for all you will need to know is to follow the ASPCA in its activities, fundraising events and structure. Entrepreneurial types often want to start from the ground up, but to ensure your readiness, and long before you decide to leave your job, volunteer at a local rescue organization to learn as much as you can. You can compare everything you see at a small rescue to the structure and activities at the ASCPA. Don’t get disappointed when you see how long it has taken it to grow.

Since you are wary of the many online businesses entrepreneurs sell online, know that researching and getting involved in animal rescue will have its own required work to learn. You wanted the reality of changing careers. There is no such business venture as an easy one. Everything takes familiarizing yourself with a new system, new connections, and new activities. If you decide to attend more online workshops to broaden your opportunities, the minute the workshop host tells you it’s easy, save your time and disconnect. New opportunities take time and work, and there will be a learning curve. Once you learn an area, it is up to you if you think it will be worth it.

Email career and life coach: Lindsey@LindseyNovak.com. Ms. Novak responds to all emails. For more information, visit www.lindseynovak.com and for past columns, see www.creators.com/features/At-Work-Lindsey-Novak.

COPYRIGHT 2022 CREATORS.COM