National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches and Morgan Stanley Announce Multiyear Partnership

Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment division will support the NCMFC and its diverse membership through financial education, professional development, and more

The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) have partnered to introduce new programming and engagements aimed at providing the Coalition’s roughly 1,200 members nationally with added tools, skills, and resources to aid in their career advancement.

NCMFC members consist of American football coaches at all levels, spanning the youth to professional ranks. This collaborative effort between the two organizations will focus heavily on financial literacy and education, wealth management, and professional development of NCMFC members – with the mission of preparing, promoting, and producing minority leaders at all levels of football.

“As NCMFC coaches and executives advance their careers, the vital skills provided by Morgan Stanley and its Global Sports & Entertainment division will become more and more essential,” said NCMFC Founder & President, and University of Maryland Head Football Coach, Mike Locksley. “Having a partner like Morgan Stanley is critical to our organization’s ability to execute our mission to bring greater diversity, equity and inclusion to the highest ranks of football.”

The systemic inequity that has historically plagued minority advancement in sports, particularly at the leadership and executive levels, is well-documented. While the vast majority of football players in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision are minorities, currently 82% of head football coaches are white. As the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season nears, only 3 of the league’s 32 teams are led by Black head coaches (1 of whom is NCMFC Board-member and longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin); and 7 Black General Managers. Conversely, Black players represented nearly 70% of the NFL’s rosters in 2022.

While the NCMFC works toward creating systemic change that will help level the playing field, the NCMFC just as importantly aims to empower minority leaders and ensure that they are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, tools, and experiences needed to excel. With nearly 1,200 members, the NCMFC is now one of the largest nonprofits supporting minority football coaches and executives in the country. One of the primary services provided to these members are educational trainings. This new collaboration with Morgan Stanley will bolster the scope of the NCMFC’s trainings and address critical areas that are relevant to the long-term outlook and success of its members.

“We are pleased to work with the NCMFC to enhance its educational programming and engagement as a new football season begins,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement at Morgan Stanley. “At the core, our missions are aligned – we both strive to empower current and future generations of diverse leaders through education, access and exposure. Football coaches and executives can be some of the most influential and impactful leaders in sport today. We are delighted to work in collaboration with Coach Locksley and the NCMFC Executive Board in their efforts to diversify the game’s leadership and prepare them for personal and professional success – a mission we value and are deeply committed to.”

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) is a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique and sophisticated needs of elite and professional athletes, entertainers, executives, creators, and other top industry professionals – which include coaches, athletic administrators, and C-suite executives. The division consists of over 200 Financial Advisors with the Global Sports & Entertainment Director/Associate Director designation, as well as the NFLPA Registered Institutional Player FA designation within the Firm’s Wealth Management business.

Several of these GSE Directors/Associate Directors are former professional and collegiate athletes who, in addition to servicing their current clientele, are involved in presenting financial education sessions and programming across the country to various sports teams, leagues and organizations. Morgan Stanley GSE’s continued work specific to football and beyond the NFLPA includes a long-term relationship with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where GSE provides financial education to The Senior Bowl’s players, coaches, and staff; and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) education for numerous collegiate and youth football programs across the country.

In two years, the NCMFC has made a tremendous industry-wide impact that is only made possible through the support of civic-minded companies like Morgan Stanley. NCMFC Executive Director Raj Kudchadkar adds that “Financial literacy and the ability to properly manage money is not only essential to running a successful football program, but for everyday life. As the first major Coalition partner from the financial sector, Morgan Stanley will be the lead in providing the financial tools our members need to advance professionally and personally.”

Morgan Stanley’s support and trainings will ultimately fulfill one of the primary needs expressed by NCMFC coaches and executives – a main reason why the NCMFC and Morgan Stanley are proud to officially announce this long-term partnership together.

About the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

Despite the vast number of minority football players at all levels, minorities are excluded from or limited in leadership opportunities at most levels disproportionately. The reason for their exclusion is inextricably intertwined with societal roadblocks that underrepresented individuals frequently face. These roadblocks create an unfortunate imbalance where minorities do not enjoy meaningful participation in available coaching opportunities to the same degree as their counterparts.

Established in June 2020, The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) and its foundation are dedicated to preparing, promoting, and producing minority football coaches and administrators at all levels of football. Amid a global pandemic and a renewed focus on equity, there is now a significant movement in football led by some of the most prominent football coaches and executives through the NCMFC.

