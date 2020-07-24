NAACP Plans Virtual March on Washington on Anniversary of MLK Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

Fifty-seven years after Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and called for a better world, the NAACP will issue a new call for a “bold new Black agenda.”

The organization will host a “Virtual March on Washington” on Aug. 27 and 28, officials announced Monday, the anniversary of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and the day after President Trump is scheduled to accept the Republican presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention.

“For generations, African Americans in this country have faced an anti-Black pandemic,” the NAACP said in a statement.

“From the unjust killings of innocent African Americans to the disproportionate impact of a global health pandemic, Black people have been getting attacked on all fronts. This moment has exposed the inequities embedded in the underlying fabric of our nation.”

The NAACP did not respond to questions about details of the event, including possible speakers.

The coronavirus pandemic and the summer of anti-police brutality protests have hit Black communities especially hard, including the police killings of Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

(SOURCE: TNS)

(Article written by Kate Feldman)