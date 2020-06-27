MSNBC Anchor Joy Ann Reid Reportedly to Take Over Chris Matthews’ ‘Hardball’ Time Slot

Black lives may matter more at MSNBC.

The No. 2 cable news network is reportedly adding some much-needed color to its prime-time lineup.

Weekend morning anchor Joy Ann Reid — sometimes referred to as Joy Reid — will reportedly succeed Chris Matthews in his “Hardball” time slot, which was vacated three months ago when he resigned over sexual harassment accusations.

Citing unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that MSNBC is “close” to announcing Reid as the new host of the network’s 7 p.m. ET slot, establishing her as the lead-in to its block of primetime programming which already includes “All In With Chris Hayes,” “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”

The Brooklyn-born political analyst currently hosts MSNBC’s weekend show “AM Joy” and serves as a frequent fill-in host for Hayes and Maddow.

The proposed evening show will reportedly be a mix of news and opinion.

Since Matthews’ abrupt March 3 departure, the 7 p.m. hour has been rebranded “MSNBC Live” and anchored by various hosts from the network.

A Harvard University alum, documentary filmmaker and podcaster, Reid is also an accomplished author. Her latest book, “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story,” was published by William Morrow last June and was a New York Times bestseller.

