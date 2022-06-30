More MPG in Kia’s 2022 Sorento Hybrid SUV

The 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV, introduced last year, is distinguished by its fuel economy, performance, and versatility. While the regular Sorento offers a broad range of models and seats up to seven passengers, the Sorento Hybrid is far more fuel-efficient, comes in two types, and seats six passengers.

With today’s rising gas prices, the main attraction for purchasing the 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid is its class-leading fuel efficiency, achieving 39 city/35 highway MPG. The challenge is whether Kia can produce enough to meet consumer demand.

The Kia Sorento Hybrid is a mid-size SUV with three rows (the second row has captain seats), plenty of cargo capacity, a quality interior, and it is equipped with many of the latest safety features. It also comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, has a sporty design, and it’s fun to drive.

The 2022 Kia Sorento is the brand’s second-largest SUV, positioned between the larger Telluride ($33,090) and the smaller Niro ($25,985). It is also the largest hybrid SUV in Kia’s fleet.

The three-row 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid is priced more than the non-hybrid Sorento ($31,095) and less than the new Sorento Plug-in Hybrid ($44,990 MSRP). The much smaller Niro includes more choices: hybrid ($24.690), plug-in hybrid ($29,590), and EV ($39,990) models.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid offers two trim levels: The S ($34,090) and the EX ($36,090 MSRP). The optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) adds another $1800 to the S and $2300 to the EX model.

Power: The S and EX models are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. Together they produce 227 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. The Sorento Hybrid uses a six-speed automatic transmission instead of the eight-speed in the regular Sorento.

Fuel Economy: The combined EPA estimated rating for the 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid is 39 city/35 highway MPG for the FWD and 37 city/ 35 highway MPG for the AWD.

