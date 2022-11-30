Money-Saving Travel Tips For Hard Economic Times

Inflation touches every aspect of our lives and no doubt it will have some impact on holiday travel plans.

Still, 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to the American Automobile Association, AAA. That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

People are eager to visit family and friends – and just to travel – after two years of the COVID pandemic.

“Any economic recession or inflation results in people spending money more wisely. There are always priorities, and the finances for entertainment, for example, traveling, are indeed not at the center of attention. However, nowadays, with that many opportunities and roundabouts, even that can be included in the recession budgets. Even with a tight budget during troubled economic times, there are some ways to travel cheap,” explains Justin Albertynas, co-founder of travel-tech startup RatePunk.

“Traveling during a recession takes more effort, and that’s easy to notice. But if you spend more time and find the right ways to hack the pricing system, it can even turn out to be cheaper than traveling during an economically prosperous time,” he offers.

Here are some tips on how to save on travel.

Discounts. There are many still to be had.

“Look for discounts on coupon sites for attractions and tours. Websites like Travelin’ Coupons call around to tour companies and attractions to get deals,” says Susan E. Frese, Travelin’ Coupons’s business development manager

See if the location you’re visiting has discounts for visitors. “Buy a city pass. If you plan to pack in many stops on your trip, a city pass can help you save a lot of money. Companies like City Pass, Go City Pass, and City Sightseeing Pass offer excellent options to stay in major tourist destinations,” Frese adds.

Why not ask? Sometimes, asking for a discount can lead to one.

“Call the hotel and ask for a better rate. It works,” says Frese. “If you tell the hotel you will book on a cashback site or use a third-party online travel agency (OTA); they might be willing to negotiate.”

Do a staycation. Explore your hometown. Even book a hotel locally to add to the vacay vibe.

“Stay local and avoid airfare. During COVID, this was everyone’s plan. In 2023, consider going local again and look for something fun to do within a four-hour drive,” says Frese.

And if you do book a hotel, try a locally-owned one like a B&B.

“Think about swapping your chain hotel room for a night in a local hotel or inn,” says Matt Berna, North America president of Intrepid Travel. “Community-based tourism is usually cheaper than hotel chains. You invest directly in often economically marginalized communities and experience an authentic slice of life; your hosts earn a modest income and preserve their cultural and environmental assets.”

Go incognito. Here’s a trick that can lead to better fares.

“Search for flights in incognito mode,” advises wildlife photographer Alex Gillard, founder of nature and wildlife travel company nomad nature travel. “The big flight aggregators like Skyscanner look at your cookies and your IP address to determine how interested you are in aviation and how much you’re willing to pay and adjust what you see accordingly. You can get a much fairer shake by hiding that information in incognito mode.”

Book with different devices. Yes, the device matters.

“The prices offered by OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) differ depending on whether you book via mobile phone or desktop. Travelers can never know which one will offer a better deal, which often results in overspending. After finding your wanted hotel, don’t jump into booking. Make some comparisons,” Albertynas advises.

Know when and when not to book. The time of year when you book can play as major a role as the reservation date of your visit when it comes to the price you pay..

“Book your plane or train tickets six weeks in advance for domestic travel. This can help you save money,” notes Anthony Radchenko, travel expert and co-founder at Air Advisor, an online service that secures compensation for passengers for flight disruptions.

He adds, “Avoid air travel on Fridays as it’s the busiest time of the week.You will get expensive tickets because everyone is traveling back home. Use online applications for notifications on any discounts.”