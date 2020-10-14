Microsoft Planning ‘Hybrid Workplace’ to Expand Work from Home Policy

Microsoft has become one of the largest companies that will expand its work from home policy, including making it permanent for some workers.

The company said it plans to adopt a “hybrid workplace” environment that will give workers greater flexibility in the future after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“Flexibility can mean different things to each of us, and we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution given the variety of roles, work requirements and business needs we have at Microsoft,” Microsoft Executive Vice President Kathleen Hogan wrote in a blog post. “To address this, we have provided guidance to employees to make informed decisions around scenarios that could include changes to their worksite, work location, and/or work hours once offices are open without any COVID-19 restrictions.”

The company also said that most workers’ work schedules were also flexible, meaning start and end times for workdays were no longer standard.

Workers who choose to permanently work remotely will not have designated office space at Microsoft’s Redmond, Wash. complex or satellite offices, the company said.

(SOURCE: TNS)

(Article written by David Matthews)