Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Live on Facebook for 2020

For 18 years, the African American Film Festival on Martha’s Vineyard has been a much-anticipated event that has brought the best in Black original content and programming to visitors and locals who crave rich stories steeped in Black culture. This year, the festival is virtual and live on Facebook made possible by a partnership between Run&Shoot Filmworks, the producers of the Color of Conversation African American Film Festival in Denver and the Academy Award accredited Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Event producers Floyd and Stephanie Rance are co-founders of Run&Shoot Filmworks.

“As we work through extremely uncertain times, we will stay connected through film, art and culture. We are indebted to the artists that selflessly bring their storytelling to the forefront and allow us, the ultimate audience, the chance to revel in their creativity,” the Rances told TNJ.com. “We are grateful to Facebook for amplifying, without hesitation, the voices of filmmakers of color.”

The festival began on October 6 and runs through October 10, so there’s still time to check out some of this year’s highlights which include the showing of HBOMAX Charm City Kings, a coming of age film produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith; HBO’s Between the World and Me based on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ #1 New York Times bestselling book about his experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community; and John Lewis: Good Trouble, an intimate account of the legendary U.S. Representative’s life, legacy and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism.

Attendees will also be treated to panel discussions, and live streaming experiences.

“Holidays in October” will close out the Festival with two holiday titles: One Five Christmas, courtesy of OWN Network and an independent feature film, A New York Christmas Wedding.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studio in honor of their 50th Anniversary.