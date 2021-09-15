Marcus Shaw Named CEO of ALT Finance Corporation

ALT Finance Corporation (“AltFinance”), a non-profit organization established by Apollo Global Management, Inc., Ares Management Corporation, and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., appointed Marcus Shaw as its chief executive officer.

Shaw has spent more than 20 years as an executive in the financial industry and now will guide AltFinance’s mission to increase diverse representation across the alternative investment industry.

Most recently, he served as chief executive at The Company Lab, a nonprofit startup accelerator supporting entrepreneurial growth in southeast Tennessee. He previously led programs dedicated to innovation, equity and development of young professionals at the Montgomery TechLab and Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a national nonprofit working to transform U.S. leadership pipelines and close the racial wealth gap.

This week, Shaw launched the application for the AltFinance Fellowship program at Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

The program was developed in conjunction with the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities, MLT, and representatives from Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, and Oaktree Capital Management. It will introduce students to investing and operations, and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit—key elements of a career in the alternative investment industry.

The Fellowship is open to sophomores and juniors at the four HBCUs and will provide one-on-one coaching, a career roadmap, custom curriculum, workshops and networking/relationship building, engagement with alternative investment firms, and scholarships to ease the financial burden on students. It will be managed in partnership with MLT, with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as the exclusive academic partner.

As CEO, Shaw will work with The Wharton School to create and launch a virtual institute in 2022.

The Fellowship program falls within AltFinance: Investing in Black Futures is a 10-year, $90 million initiative established by AltFinance’s founding firms to help diversify the financial services industry. It is intended to provide clear pathways for students at partnering HBCUs into careers in the alternative investment industry.

Shaw earned his MBA from Duke University, a B.S. in Mathematics from Morehouse College and another in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech.