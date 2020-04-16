Leslie Pitterson Tapped to Lead PR Team for Google’s Ads Platforms & Publishers Business

Google has tapped Leslie Pitterson to lead the PR team for the company’s Ads Platforms & Publishers business. She will be based in New York. In her new role within Google’s Global Communications and Publishers Affairs department, she will be responsible for global strategic communications and media relations supporting the company’s display & programmatic ad business and products.

“We’re in a transformational moment broadly, and digital advertising will, undoubtedly, be part of this change. I look forward to bringing greater clarity on how our products and technology benefit the industry, from news and entertainment publishers to advertisers around the world,” she told TNJ.com.

Pitterson joins Google from Nielsen where she was VP of Communications, leading media relations, issue management and strategic communications for the company’s global Digital business. Prior to Nielsen, she held roles at Moody’s Investor Services, Morgan Stanley, PBS and Clinton Foundation, beginning her career over a decade ago as a UN Correspondent.

A 2018 Network Journal “40 Under Forty” honoree, Pitterson serves as Chief Communications Officer on New York Women in Communications’ Board of Directors and is a supporter of several community organizations including The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at The New York Public Library. She holds an M.Sc. in Communications from Columbia University and B.A. in History from The George Washington University.