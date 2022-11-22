Leadership Makeover: Getting The Best Out of Your Team

It takes considerable skills to be an effective leader. Sometimes, no matter how hard the leader may try, the team just doesn’t work well. Tasks slip through the cracks; co-workers aren’t gelling.

It might be time for a leadership makeover.

When do you need a leadership makeover?

“You know you need a leadership makeover when you’re feeling stuck,” explains certified life coach La-Trenda Ross, author of “How to Begin a New Life.”

“If you’re not getting the results you want from your employees, or if their morale seems to be low, it’s time for a leadership makeover. But sometimes, even if things are going well, it’s still a good idea to give yourself some new tools and skills as a leader.”

Also, take a look at your life outside of work.

“It’s also worth considering whether your personal life is affecting your professional life,” offers Ross. “Stress can get to anyone—even the most seasoned manager. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or stressed out, or if you’re finding it hard to focus on work because of other things going on in your life, then it’s definitely time for some change.”

How often should you evaluate your leadership skills?

When running a team, it is essential to constantly look at your leadership skills.

“It’s important to know what you’re doing well and what you need to work on to keep improving. Evaluating our leadership skills regularly will help you make sure you’re staying on track and heading in the direction you want to go,” notes Ross.

Revamp without disrupting the workplace

Revamping your leadership skills is a great idea, but you also want to ensure your new strategy doesn’t disrupt the workplace and cause confusion.

“Incorporating a new leadership model into your workplace can be a scary thing. It’s hard to know what to expect and how the change will affect people, especially when you’re trying to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace that gives employees the opportunity to thrive,” explains Ross. “But if you approach it right—with patience, an open mind, and a willingness to listen—it won’t be as disruptive as you might think.”

Talk to your staff and involve them in the new direction.

“First things first: get everyone involved in the discussion. It’s not enough just to tell people about your new leadership model; you need everyone on board from the beginning if it’s going to be successful,” Ross points out. “That means giving everyone the chance to ask questions and share their concerns before deciding whether or not this is something they want for themselves or their company.”

Three essentials of a leadership makeover