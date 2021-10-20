Hyundai Offers a Full Range of 2022 Models

With a slew of new and upgraded vehicles in every class and size, Hyundai Motors is in full swing for the 2022 model year. Remarkably, the Korean automaker has become a significant player in the U.S., with competitively priced models that are attractive and loaded with the latest performance and safety features

I tested a few of the 2022 Hyundai models in the SUV and sports class, including the Palisade Calligraphy AWD, the Santa Fe Hybrid, and the Veloster N sports hatchback. I’m convinced that Hyundai’s quality of products and upgraded vehicles in the past few years is impressive.

Although Hyundai now has SUVs, trucks, and sedans in just about every class, including compact, midsize, and full-size, like many other automakers, the post-pandemic chip shortage has left many dealerships low on inventory. Therefore, a little patience and research are required to find the vehicle of your choice.

To help resolve the problem, Hyundai has partnered with Amazon for Cars (https://www.amazon.com/Vehicles/b?ie=UTF8&node=10677469011), where consumers can search and purchase from dealers around the country and have vehicles shipped to them.

2022 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD

The Hyundai Palisade is a midsize, three-row SUV that is attractive out- and inside. Despite sharing the same platform with the stylish-looking Kia Telluride, the Palisade has a unique style that looms luxury.

The Calligraphy, which sits at the top of the Palisade model range, includes all the features from the other models and adds uniquely designed 20-inch wheels, a bold triangle-pattern grille, faux suede, quilted leather, door inserts, and new rear lighting,

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Hyundai Palisade comes in four types – the SE ($36,077 MSRP), SEL ($36,070), Limited ($48,315), and top-of-line Calligraphy ($49,615). Front-wheel-drive (FWD) is standard on all models, but all-wheel-drive (AWD) and a long list of options will increase the price, but it’s still lower than many other SUVs in its class.

Power: All Palisade models, powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that generates 291 horsepower, are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel Economy: The Palisade FWD averages 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway. The AWD models get an EPA estimated 19/24 city/highway.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV midsize crossover

The Hyundai Santa Fe enters the plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) category for the 2022 model year. The five-seat Santa Fe sits between the compact Tucson and the midsize Palisade and averages an all-electric range of 30 miles.

If your daily commute is less than 30 miles round trip, fully charge it overnight, and you may never need to burn gas.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV comes in two types: the SEL starts at $40,535, and the Limited begins at $46,545 MSRP.

Power: Both models produce 260 horsepower from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that gets 177 horsepower and a 12.4 kWh electric motor that adds 90 horses.

Fuel Economy: The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV gets an EPA-estimated 76 MPGe and 30 miles of pure electric driving range. According to the EPA, the Santa Fe PHEV still averages 33 combined mpg in the hybrid mode when the electric power runs out.

2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

While most consumers are moving up to larger-sized trucks, sedans, and SUVs, others are downsizing to smaller sports sedans, and the Hyundai Veloster N line fits the bill.

The N line is produced by the high-performance division of Hyundai, by the Namyang R&D Center in South Korea.

Models/Pricing: The three-door Hyundai Veloster N hatch ($32,250 MSRP) offers high-performance sportiness at an affordable price. It is the only Veloster available for the 2022 model year.

Power: The Veloster N, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, comes with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic significantly increases torque from 260 to 278 pound-feet.

The Veloster N has five different drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and custom, which sets the engine’s throttle response, adaptive dampers, limited-slip differential, stability control, steering, and exhaust.

Fuel Economy: The manual Veloster N averages 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway. The automatic version averages 20 mpg city/27 highway.

By Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network

