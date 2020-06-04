How to Travel Safely During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you considering rescheduling travel that you put off because of coronavirus disease? Maybe you have work or family obligations that require you to travel. Yet worries about safe travel and lodging are holding you back.

Get the facts about your travel options and learn how to protect yourself if you must travel.

Stay safe when you travel

Travel in the U.S. is increasing as states ease restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends following these steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:

Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible.

Avoid crowds.

Wear a cloth face covering.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.

Check local coronavirus restrictions

Travel and other restrictions can vary from state to state. Save yourself unpleasant surprises and delays by checking for restrictions at your destination and anywhere you might stop along the way.

State and local health department websites are your best resource. Keep in mind that restrictions can change rapidly depending on local conditions. Check back for updates as your trip gets closer.

While you’re in research mode, look up visitor information and hours for businesses, restaurants parks and other places you may want to visit during your stay.

(SOURCE: TNS)

(Article written by Mayo Clinic News Network)