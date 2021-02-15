- Identify the problem. Do this as an observation, not an accusation, says Halpern, who recommends saying something like this: “I’ve observed that when we’re in team meetings, you regularly interrupt the conversation” or “I’ve observed that your responses to email requests are frequently a day or two past deadline.”
- Assume good intent. If you say “I know that your intentions are good” or “I’m sure it’s because you’re enthusiastic to share your work” you give the employee the benefit of the doubt, Halpern says.
- Focus on the impact. Are the employee’s actions bothering or hindering co-workers? If so, address the problem by saying, “Others feel that they are [being] dismissed” or “The impact is that when people wait for your response, they can’t finish a project or move on to the next,” Halpern suggests.
- Suggest tactics to change the behavior. What suggestions might a manager make? Try, “Be sure to ask others questions so they have a chance to jump in” or “Set a reminder in email to respond within 24 hours,” Halpern offers.
- Avoid mentioning personality traits. Deep-six the urge to say, “You can be difficult to work with!” Halpern cautions. “Instead focus on the business problem: ‘We need to get this to market by the third quarter and that means keeping to a tight deadline,’” she says.
- Recognize their achievements. “End with recognizing their contribution and offering partnership in continuing their development,” Halpern concludes.
Home Small Business>How-To How to deal with a difficult employee