How A Venture in Crystals Became a Profitable Online Business

As the coronavirus pandemic changes lifestyles, many are paying greater attention to their self -care.

Self-care is a large umbrella, covering physical care, such as pampering oneself with a long soak in the bath; a focus on mental health; and attention to one’s spiritual wellbeing. In 2014, the self-care industry had an estimated value of $10 billion. Less than five years later it has boomed to $450 billion.

Today’s peaked interest in self-care through spirituality has been a boon to the market for crystals. Bloomberg reports that crystals have been outselling diamonds during the pandemic. Experts attest to “a crystals bubble” in the markets right now.

My Little Magic Shop has tapped into this spiked interest in crystals.

“When I started the company, I bootstrapped. I started with a tax refund and started budgeting a portion of every paycheck to cover expenses for the first five years,” says Shereen Campbell, who opened the now-popular shop on Etsy.

She operated My Little Magic Shop part-time until she was laid off from her full-time job in October 2020. She launched a website, allowing people to shop online for crystals. She describes the site as “a self-care exploration platform.”

To date, her $3,400 tax refund has earned her a $12,000-a-month ecommerce business.

My Little Magic Shop may have been a new venture, but Campbell had the experience to make it a success. She brought to the venture the experience of more than 14 years in corporate retail at Century 21 Department Stores, Chloe + Isabel, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Macy’s, plus her passion for the wellness and mystical services industries.

As eCommerce Planner at Century 21, she gained valuable knowledge in planning, merchandising and management for both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar environments. Today’s skill set also includes eCommerce business strategy, inventory management and optimization, talent development, and cross-functional relationship management and development.

“Right before I lost my full-time job, [My Little Magic Shop] no longer required financial support from me, which was a godsend,” Campbell says.