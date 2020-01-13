Google Enhances Travel Website with New Tools

Google has updated its travel website with new features to help users better plan their next trip.

The company’s latest updates include revealing the cheapest and most expensive times to visit a particular destination in addition to the typical temperatures and weather conditions travelers can expect based on their trip dates.

When searching your destination on Google, you can now filter by “Where to stay” to view the average nightly hotel rate in the destination’s top areas, “When to visit” to browse the most and least busiest times, cost and weather conditions and “What you’ll pay” for additional information on price ranges for local hotels and resorts.

For example, when searching New York City — one of the most searched travel destinations of 2019 — for a three-night stay for two people from Jan. 19-22, you’ll see that the Theater District is the top area to stay with an excellent location score and an average nightly hotel rate of only $123 per night.

What’s more, the updated tool shows that the month of January is only somewhat busy and the least expensive time to visit with hotels usually costing between $73 and $194 per night.

Finally, the “What you’ll pay” tab reveals lower than usual hotel rates across the board, with two-star hotels coming in at $68 per night on average and five-star properties averaging $317 per night.

(SOURCE: TNS)

(Article written by Patrick Clarke)