Five Things Entrepreneurs Can Do To Live A Life Again

If you’re reading this, you’re probably feeling a bit overwhelmed, maybe even burned out. Trust me, I’ve been there. In my younger days, I was working around the clock, feeling like my business was running me instead of the other way around. Eventually, I learned that working around the clock was a horrible strategy.

Let’s face it: being a business owner is tough. We wear so many hats; it’s like running a one-person circus sometimes. But it doesn’t have to be that way. I’ve learned some critical lessons about reclaiming my time and sanity. You might even find some of them helpful for you.

The wake-up call

It all started with a reality check. I was exhausted, stressed, and barely had time for my family or myself. Something had to give. That’s when I realized I needed to look hard at how I was spending my time. I was shocked to discover how much of my day was eaten up by tasks that, while important, didn’t necessarily require my attention. I was the salesperson, the accountant, the customer service rep, and even the janitor some days. Sound familiar? My game-changer was learning to step back and work on my business. I started by finding all the tasks others could do, either less expensively, better, or both. Then, I started offloading the tasks I “thought” I had to do.

Here are five things that just might change your life.

Delegate, delegate, delegate!

This was probably the hardest lesson for me to learn, but it’s been the most impactful. As business owners, we often fall into the trap of thinking we need to do everything ourselves. But here’s the truth: you can’t do it all and shouldn’t try to. Start by identifying tasks that don’t need your personal touch. For me, that meant hiring a great operations manager. I won’t lie—finding the right fit took a few tries. But it freed up so much of my time and mental energy once I did.

Remember, delegation isn’t about dumping tasks on others. It’s about empowering your team and trusting them to handle critical aspects of your business. Yes, it can be scary at first, but it’s essential for growth—both for your business and as a leader. And, at first, you’re likely not going to get it right. It took me years to learn how to be good at delegating. I hope the same isn’t true for you, and it shouldn’t be. We have some tried and true strategies that can help you become a delegating ninja in a short period of time.

Focus on your unique strengths

Once I started delegating, I had more time to focus on what I do best. For me, that was big-picture strategy and client relationships. I made these my priorities and found ways to hand off everything else.

Here’s what I want you to do. Take some time to identify your core strengths. What are you truly exceptional at? What tasks energize you rather than drain you? You can add the most value to your business in these areas. Everything else that’s prime territory for delegation or outsourcing. Remember, outsourcing doesn’t have to be in your town. We have a great, big world with tons of people anxious to help you with mundane tasks you shouldn’t be doing yourself.

Implement systems and processes

This was a real game-changer for me. By creating clear, repeatable processes for everyday tasks, I could quickly train others to handle them. It took some upfront work but paid off big time in the long run. My biggest ah-ha moment was when I started having the people doing the job document the process. Not only did this save me time, but it also ensured that the methods were practical and efficient.

Start small. Pick one routine task and document the process. Then, gradually work your way through other aspects of your business. Before you know it, you’ll have a playbook that allows your business to run smoothly—even when you’re not there.

Invest in the right tools and technology

In today’s digital age, there’s no shortage of tools designed to make our lives easier. Finding the ones that work for your business is worth spending time and money. Our business uses ClickUp to manage all our OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) and client activities. Keeping everyone on the same page and tracking our progress has been a lifesaver.

Don’t be afraid to try different tools until you find what works. Whether project management software, accounting tools, or customer relationship management systems, the right tech can automate routine tasks and free up your time for more important work.

Learn to say “No”

This one was tough for me at first. As entrepreneurs, we’re often opportunity seekers. We want to say yes to everything because we fear missing out. But here’s what I learned: saying no to the wrong things allows you to say yes to the right things. Being selective about what I took on helped me focus on what mattered. It allowed me to put my energy into projects and clients aligned with my business goals and values. Remember, every time you say yes to something, you’re saying no to something else. Make sure you’re saying yes to the things that truly deserve your time and attention.

The results

Implementing these changes wasn’t easy, and it didn’t happen overnight. But the results have been transformative. I’ve gone from working 60+ hour weeks to a much more manageable schedule. I have time for my family, for myself, and yes—even for hobbies! I even took three weeks off in a row this year…for the first time ever! But here’s the kicker: my business hasn’t suffered. It’s thriving. By focusing on what I do best and empowering my team to handle the rest, we’ve become more efficient and effective than ever.

Remember, it’s not about working harder but working smarter. It took me a while to get there, but now I can run a successful business while having a life outside of work. And let me tell you, it feels incredible.

Your turn

Now, I’d love to hear from you. What strategies have you used to reclaim your time? What challenges are you facing? Remember, we’re all in this together. We can build better businesses and lives by sharing our experiences and learning from each other.

So, are you ready to take back control of your time and business? Start with one small change today. Maybe it’s delegating one task or documenting one process. Whatever it is, take that first step. Your future self will thank you.

P.S. Want some ideas on strategies that might work for you? Click here to get our free Infographic, the Periodic Table of Business Strategies. This table has 54 things you can do in your business to make it personally and economically sustainable.