Figuratively Speaking: Perspectives on Jobs and Careers

TNJ has been tracking the outlook for U.S. jobs and careers based on current data provided by employers, hiring managers, business leaders, and graduating college students. Here’s some of what we compiled:

Experience vs. education

* In January, Intelligent.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers and found many companies are eliminating degree requirements, most to increase the number of applicants. Key findings include:

* Percent of hiring managers who say their company eliminated the requirement for a bachelor’s degree for some roles in the past year: 53;

* Percent who say the reason for removing requirement was to increase the number of applicants: 64;

* Percent who say they are likely to favor experience over education: 76;

* Percentage of hiring managers who say their company does not see value in certificate programs, associate degrees, online degrees, or boot camps: 50+;

* Percent of companies currently offering apprenticeships or that plan to by the end of year (2023): 77;

* Percent who say attrition is a problem: 46.

Source: Intelligent.com

Attitudes toward “no degree required” jobs

* In a study to find out which “no degree required” jobs are the most interesting to Americans, have the best projected growth rates through 2031, and what American attitudes towards degrees are now post-pandemic,

* Percent of Americans who believe college degrees will be less important for getting well-paying jobs in coming years: 69;

* Percent of Americans who would skip college if their ideal job didn’t require it: 72;

* Percent of Americans who report overlooking good career paths that didn’t require degrees when starting their careers: 51;

* Proportion of Americans who say their college degree has helped a lot in their career so far: 1 in 4:

* The “most interesting no-degree job” considered by Americans: Private detectives.

Source: JobSage

Working with GenZ

* In a survey of 1,344 managers and business leaders, percent who believe GenZ is more difficult to work with than other generations: 74;.

* Of the 1,000 of these managers and business leaders who were asked about their experience working with GenZ, percent who say it’s difficult to work with GenZ all or most of the time: 49;

* Top reasons they feel GenZ is difficult to work with: Lack of technological skills, effort, and motivation;

* How many of these business leaders and managers say they prefer to work with Millennials: the plurality

* Percent who say they more commonly need to fire GenZers than employees of other generations: 65;

* Percent who have fired a GenZer less than one week after their start date: 12;

* A top reason GenZers get fired: Being too easily offended.

Source: ResumeBuilder.com

Hiring from the class of 2023 college graduates

* Proportion of surveyed employers who say they plan to increase hires from the 2023 class of college graduates: 1/3+, down from more than half since projections in the fall of 2022;

* Proportion who say they will maintain hiring levels: ½+;

* Percent who say they plan to trim college hiring: approx. 12, up from less than 6 percent in fall 2022 projections;

* Percent by which employers expect to increase hiring from the 2023 class: 3.9;

* Percent hiring increase they projected in the fall of 2022: 14.7;

* Percent by which employers in the information industry previously planned to increase hires from this class: almost 87;

* Current projections by these employers: 17 percent decrease in hiring;

* Among computer and electronics manufacturers, percent who were planning to increase hires from the 2023 class: 41+;

* Current hiring projections by these manufacturers for the same class: 19.1;

* Percent by which utilities companies anticipate decreasing hiring for the 2023 class: 39.

Source: National Association of Colleges and Employers

The view from the class of 2023

* A survey in January 2023 of 900 college seniors to find out what is currently in the minds of students in the class of 2023 as they prepare to shortly enter the workforce found:

* Percent of America’s college seniors who did not have a job lined up for when they graduate: 84;

* Percent who expected to start working immediately after graduation: 40;

* Percent of graduates who expected to make at least $60,000 to start: 43;

* Current average college graduate salary: $42,000;

* Proportion of graduates who expected to work remotely for some of the time: 1 in 3;

* Percent of employers who likely will not allow remote work: 85;

* Percent of graduates who expected to enjoy their first job: 70;

* Percent of Americans who report feeling passionate about their work: 20;

* Percent of grads who expect to leave their first job within one to three years: 79;

* Percent who ranked “flexible hours” the highest priority for benefits in their first job: 68.