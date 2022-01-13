ELC Appoints New President and Chief Operating Officer

Lori Walker is the new executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders.

Walker supports ELC president and CEO Michael C. Hyter in addressing a range of strategic issues including enhancing organizational effectiveness and integrity, providing staff leadership, and overall strategic planning for the organization as a whole and for individual programs and initiatives.

She is responsible for day-to-day operations of the organization, implementing best practices in management systems, including appropriate integration and collaboration of teams and functional areas, to ensure strong organizational performance to meet ambitious goals. She will manage three programmatic departments: Corporate Partnerships, Member Services & Events, and The Institute for Leadership Development and Research.

Walker comes to The ELC from Cigna where she served as chief operating officer for CuraScript Specialty Distribution. She previously spent 18 years at Cardinal Health in various leadership roles, including general manager and vice president of Distribution Services; vice president, Supply Chain-NASCF & Global Supply Chain Integration Lead for Patient Recovery; and vice president, Strategic Planning and Execution/chief of staff for the Medical Segment.

She has prior finance and strategy experience at Ashland Oil, Mead Westvaco, and Limitedbrands.

Walker has a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Eastern Kentucky University and a Masters of Business Administration from Benedictine College. She is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

The ELC advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.