Discount Incentives On the 2020 Ford Edge SUV

If you’re looking for a deal on a midsize SUV, look no further than the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium. It offers great value for the money, drives like a sedan, and has lots of interior room. Although Ford only has one car left in its fleet, it has become a leader in truck and SUV sales and is outperforming many of its competitors in sales of pickups and SUVs.

Despite the sales success of Ford pickups and Explorer models, the good news for you is that the Ford Edge sales dropped in 2020 compared to the previous year. The timing offers an excellent opportunity to grab an end-of-year deal on a conveniently equipped SUV. Currently, incentives on the Edge are averaging around $7,000 cash back rebate on 2020 models.

Also, Ford Finance offers zero-percent financing for 60 months and a $5,250 cashback on the 2020 Ford Edge to help dealers make room for the 2021 model. Buyers must take delivery by January 4, 2021.

The Edge offers a range of prices and options, from the nicely equipped SE and SEL base model starting at $32,990 and $36,245, respectfully, to the near-luxury equipped Titanium and ST that range from $39,990 to $45,155 MSRP.

The five-passenger Edge, equipped with advanced safety technology, has an extensive list of standard features. The base SE comes with a host of standard features, while the SEL offers more amenities and optional packages. The Titanium has more luxury, while the top-of-line ST is the sportier version.

I tested the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium all-wheel-drive (AWD), powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine that generates 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. The top-of-line ST model comes with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost six-cylinder engine that gets 335 horsepower.

All Ford Edge models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. AWD is standard on the ST and optional on the SE, SEL, and Titanium models.

Standard equipment in the Titanium includes evasive steering assist, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, heated rear seats, cooled front seats, panoramic vista moonroof, and voice-activated navigation. A few other Titanium options included a heated steering wheel, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and windshield wiper de-icer.

The EPA rating for the AWD Titanium averages 23 MPG/21 city/28 highway. The test vehicle’s base price was $40,095 MSRP, and additional options brought the sticker price to $47,480.