D&I Practitioner Suezette Yasmin Robotham Heads to Facebook

Suezette Yasmin Robotham, a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, has joined Facebook’s Global Product & Software Engineering Recruiting team as the manager of the Diversity Recruiting Programs team, North America. Previously, she served as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Manager at Google.

Before joining Google, Robotham spent some time in the talent acquisition space, and on the business side of education and education nonprofits. While at Google, she told The Network Journal in an interview that while her background was “a mixed bag” of a few disciplines, her work overall has always been focused on creating equitable outcomes for Black & LatinX kids.

A 2019 TNJ 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards honoree, Robotham earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource development from the University of Florida, and a master’s degree in urban policy studies from Georgia State University. An avid traveler, Robotham has been to several countries on the African continent, among other international destinations.