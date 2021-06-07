Create Your Own Stimulus Check

6 Ways to Earn Extra Money Every Month

As more people in the U.S. are vaccinated and states begin to open their economies, talk of a fourth stimulus checks has quieted. The pandemic certainly is not over, however, and many wonder if they can expect another round of financial relief to get them through the summer.

With no word about said relief from Congress, it might be time for people to take matters into their own hands and start looking for ways to create additional income.

Whether you’re a small business owner, white-collar worker, or stay-at-home parent—you name it—keep reading and you can learn how to write your own stimulus check. Don’t waste another minute waiting for the government to make a decision. Here are smart ways to earn extra money every month.

Sell your unwanted stuff online

By now everyone probably is aware that this is one of the easiest and quickest ways to make money. Don’t just let old clothes, furniture, home décor – anything you no longer want – sit around. If you know you’re never going to use it again, just sell it. People are always looking online for used or new electronics, furniture, clothes, tools, and even plants.

Online marketplaces and apps like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Poshmark, and Depop are excellent platforms to sell your items online. All you need is access to the Internet, a camera, and old stuff to make some quick cash. Be sure to do your research. If you aren’t sure you can resell something, chances are you can.

Turn your side hustle into a small business

Do you have a hobby that could potentially be making you money? If you don’t mind monetizing something you love doing, try turning it into a small business that makes a profit. The gig economy is alive and thriving, and you can get paid to do virtually anything nowadays.

Whether you’re a graphic designer who’s great at making logos, a killer songwriter, or even an entrepreneur who likes to mentor small businesses, you can do all of that on the Internet and make cash doing it. Sell your talents and skills on sites like Etsy, Upwork, Fiverr, and LinkedIn. Why wait?

Rent a spare room to travelers

Now that the country has loosened pandemic-related restrictions and slowly returning to normal, more and more Americans are traveling again. That means there will be an increased demand for hotels and lodging. Earn extra money and rent out a spare room that’s not in use in your apartment or house to friendly travelers. Did you know the average rate for an Airbnb last year was $161/night? If you rent a room for just seven nights a month, you’d pull in more than half a grand.

If you aren’t sure how much to charge to rent a bedroom, you can find advice in guides that help to price your space accurately. Renting a room through sites like Airbnb is a reliable way to make extra money. It’s passive income once you get the hang of it.

Get a cash back or rewards credit card

Do you know that you can earn money or rewards just by making everyday purchases? Some credit cards offer cash back or free discounts and goodies when you buy groceries, eat at restaurants, pump gas, travel, and more. These cards will pay you back a certain percentage of what you spend. Depending on the credit card, you could get from 1 percent to 5 percent back.

Cash-back credit cards are usually made for a specific type of consumer. Some credit cards target frequent travelers, others reward you for shopping at certain stores. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, think wisely before choosing a card. Find the right one that fits your lifestyle.

Save money on car and homeowner insurance

Insurance companies will charge you a premium if you let them. Save money every month by cutting down on your insurance costs. According to NerdWallet, a good driver with good credit could save more than $100 a month just by researching and comparing insurance rates in their area. Even if you’re not a decent driver, you may still save hundreds of dollars on car insurance by doing your research and finding discounts.

The same goes for homeowners. You can also lower your insurance cost by shopping around and finding unsuspecting discounts. Other tips for saving on homeowners insurance include:

Buying your auto and home policies from the same company.

Raising your deductible.

Improving your home’s security.

Staying with the same insurer for long enough to receive loyalty discounts.

Get discounts on online purchases

The amount of time you spend shopping online likely has increased, as everyone else has, during the pandemic. So, why not look for ways to save money online? Smart browser extensions like Honey and InvisibleHand scour the Internet to find you the best deals and savings. If you can’t be bothered to find the lowest price for an item or try ten random coupons until one works. Let these shopping assistants do it for you. Before you know it, you’ll have saved a good chunk of money by using coupons and price-match services.

All it takes is a little creativity and research to make some extra money. Try the above money-saving/making tips. Figure out what works best for you, analyze where you can save, get to work, and write your own stimulus check for $1,200.