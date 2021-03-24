At TNJ.com we’ve always used our platform to celebrate, invest in and highlight Black businesses and brands. We uplift and elevate each other so that we can rise together. Which is why last year was particularly hard: hard hearing the reports from our fellow Black entrepreneurs about being left out of the Paycheck Protection Program, and hard watching thousands of small, Black-owned businesses, who were already more exposed due to centuries of inequity, close their doors for good.

But today, we are excited to share that Comcast has launched a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative designed to help strengthen Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Going beyond funding and one-time donations, Comcast RISE is helping BIPOC business owners take stock, rebuild, and achieve their goals now, and in the future.

Comcast RISE stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment”, and brings together two of the company’s brands — Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to help empower business owners with the tools, expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as website and tech upgrades.

Qualifying businesses can apply to receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business. Comcast RISE is now accepting applications from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses.

Go to www.ComcastRISE.com to learn more and share with your favorite Black business owner, so that we may continue to rise, together.