Catching Up with the 2022 Cadillac XT4 Compact SUV

Cadillac continues its representation in the hot luxury crossover segment with the XT4. Although it benefits from Cadillac’s curvy exterior design, engineers and designers are hard at work on a wholly rebuilt XT4 that will be affordable and roomy, with interior upgrades.

First launched in 2018, the 2022 XT4 is Cadillac’s answer to the compact luxury SUV market. Sharing a platform with the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, the XT4 competes against a slew of premium luxury crossovers, like the Audi Q3, BMWX3, Acura RDX, Lexus NX, Mercedes GLB, and the Volvo XC40.

On the outside, the XT4 reflects Cadillac’s luxury design; however, the interior has some catching up to match the brand’s reputation for premium luxury without having to fork out the extra bucks for leather, natural wood, and advanced tech features.

I suspect Cadillac engineers and designers have been keeping notes and are readying the XT4 2024 relaunch to jump ahead of the small luxury crossover pack.

The word is that the 2024 XT4 will be completely redesigned on the outside, including upgraded interior materials, and come equipped with more bells and whistles. I recently tested the 2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury model. It is still a good buy for a small, roomy SUV at an affordable price.

The electric counterpart to the XT4 is the all-new Cadillac Lyriq, which uses General Motors’ scalable Ultium Battery Platform. It gets an average EPA range of 312 miles and generates 340 horsepower for the rear-wheel drive and 500 horses for the all-wheel drive version.

Models/Pricing: If you can find a 2022 XT4 at cost, it should start around $37,490 MSRP. However, the new 2023 models are at Cadillac dealerships now, and they come in three different trims: Luxury ($37,490), Sport ($41,390), and Premium Luxury ($41,990 MSRP). The Cadillac Lyriq EV starts at $62,990 MSRP.

Power: A 235-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers all XT4 models. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with either the standard front-wheel-drive or an optional all-wheel-drive for an additional $2,500.

All models come standard with an 8.0-inch display with various infotainment options. Positioned conveniently in the dash, the touchscreen display is high-def and user-friendly. It houses Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, media, and satellite radio. Other standard equipment includes a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, remote start, and power seats. Navigation is optional.

A Technology package can be added to the Premium Luxury and Sport models. It includes a digital gauge cluster, a heads-up display, and wireless smartphone charging. Upgrading to leather materials and ventilated and massage seats come with the Comfort and Convenience package.

Fuel Economy: The XT4 has a cylinder deactivation system that helps save fuel. Despite that, the front-wheel-drive model averages 24 city/30 highway mpg, while the all-wheel-drive version has an EPA rating of 22 city/29 highway mpg.

Safety features include standard forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control are optional.

Visit www.decisivemedia.net for a complimentary subscription to my blog to get updated car-buying tips and reviews on the latest new cars, SUVs, and trucks. Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network