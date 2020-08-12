Car Buying During COVID-19 and 2020 Reviews

The fall season marks the end of the year for 2020 vehicles, the time period when the new 2021 model year vehicles start going on sale. Because dealerships are eager to offer big discounts to make room in their showrooms for the new vehicles, this is the best time to strike a good deal on the 2020 models.

This year, the COVID-19 health crisis has made car buying more convenient and less expensive. Initially, many believed the automotive industry would finally go bankrupt when new vehicle sales took a nosedive after shelter-in-place and stay-at-home declarations shuttered dealerships and forced manufacturing plants to close.

Instead, the pandemic forced dealerships to find new ways to sell vehicles and offer huge discounts and incentives. Dealerships were caught off guard with an oversupply of vehicles due to the shutdown, until they changed their strategies, making it easier and safer for consumers to purchase a new vehicle without leaving their homes.

Despite the current uncertainty with the pandemic and the economy, automobile manufacturing plants are back in production and consumers are catching up on their pent-up demand for new vehicles. Now that auto sales have picked back up, many dealers are still offering huge discounts, 0% financing, cash back, deferred payments, huge manufacturer incentives, and home deliveries.

The way we buy cars may have changed forever, making it easier to negotiate a better price and have vehicles delivered to your door.

To get the best vehicle for your taste and budget, begin your research online, or call one of the car buying services that either sells vehicles or works with a national network of dealerships to manage virtual sales and home deliveries. Begin by visiting one of the consumer auto buying websites like Consumer Reports, Carvana and Autotrader.

Since test driving before you buy is limited in many areas, consider companies that offer a return policy, which gives you time to drive the vehicle before making a final decision.

To find dealer discounts and manufacturer incentives, visit their websites or go through a car buying service. A few of the latest new or upgraded 2020 vehicles on my list include:

The New 2020 Subaru Outback

If you have good credit and are eligible to finance through Subaru Motors Finance (SMF), you can defer payments for up to 90 days and get 0% financing for 63 months when purchasing the redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback.

The new-generation Subaru Outback wagon improves on all the things that made it popular, including safety features like driver distraction monitoring, 11.6-inch touch-screen infotainment system, premium luxury materials, more roominess, and cargo capacity.

The 2020 Outback is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 182 horsepower and a forced induction 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that gets 260 horsepower. Both powerplants are paired with a variable automatic transmission.

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on the base 2020 Outback starts at $27,655, including the destination charge of $1,010. The Premium model goes for $29,905, the Limited trim costs $34,455, and the Touring runs for $38,355 MSRP.

The 2020 Audi Q3

Some of the most popular selling SUVs like the 2020 Audi Q3 may not offer major incentives, but by going through one of the car buying services, you can still get one for thousands of dollars below the MSRP.

Redesigned last year, the 2020 Audi Q3 is a compact luxury SUV that looks and feels charming. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 228 horsepower. The Q3 is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that executes seamlessly and is quick on adapting to changing road conditions.

The standard all-wheel drive system on the Q3 is responsive, firm, and comfortable. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. Other driver assist features such as blind spot, lane departure, and rear cross-traffic warnings are available. Prices start at $28,625 and end up around $35,100 MSRP.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator

One of the sharpest looking luxury SUVs on the streets, the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator, should be on your shopping list if you’re in the market for a premium midsize SUV. The Aviator combines style, technology, and luxury with a powerful performance.

The Aviator has three rows, which makes it roomy enough to carry up to seven passengers on long road trips. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine provides plenty of power, while a 10-speed automatic transmission produces a sporty and smooth ride on highway and city roads.

The new Lincoln Aviator is loaded with advanced technology and safety features, including a 360-degree camera, various drive modes, lane keeping assist, pre-collision assist, blind-spot detection, and more. The base model starts at $51,100 and tops out at $87,800 MSRP.

The 2020 Mazda6

The 2020 Mazda6, which was redesigned in 2014, continues to look and fell fresh and new. It received major upgrades each year, and in 2019, it took on new front and rear ends. The Mazda6 is more luxurious than its price suggests.

It offers five different trim levels that include the base Sport and the Touring, which are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 187 horsepower. The Grand Touring and Grand Touring Reserve offer more upscale material and premium features, including a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that gets 250 horsepower.

The Signature is the top-of-the-line model that comes fully loaded with a bigger information display, luxury trim, integrated navigation, and advanced safety technology. Additional features include leather upholstery, heated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry, 11-speaker Bose sound system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Prices for the 2020 Mazda6 range from $25,045 to $36,345 MSRP.