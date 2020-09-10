Baltimore Native Ego Nwodim Elevated to Main Cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Baltimore native Ego Nwodim has confirmed that she will join the main cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for its 46th season.

Nwodim, who graduated from Eastern Technical High School in Essex, Maryland, in 2006, confirmed a Tuesday report by Deadline that she’d been promoted to a main performer on the television show, writing on Twitter, “The rumors are true!”

Nwodim joined the cast in 2018 as a featured player, appearing on the show over the years performing characters such as “L’evanka Trump” and impersonating Tiffany Haddish.

According to Deadline, the late-night comedy show customarily promotes featured players who have been on the cast after two years and Nwodim was the only second-year featured player on the show last season.

The show has yet to announce its official schedule for its 46th season, and questions still remain about what form it will return in after the second half of Season 45 was composed of individually filmed sketches due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(Article written by Phil Davis)

(SOURCE: TNS)