All-New 2020 Hyundai Venue SUV Lower Price and Higher Value

The subcompact 2020 Hyundai Venue is a brand new model launched this year. It’s a smaller entry-level SUV that is low on fuel, loaded with content, and priced to compete with compact sedans. Positioned under the popular subcompact Hyundai Kona, the Venue adds to Hyundai’s ascendancy in the small SUV category.

Priced below $18,000, the 2020 Hyundai Venue is about $3,000 less than the Kona. Despite its similarity to the Kona, the Venue is approximately 5 inches shorter and a half-inch taller, which gives it plenty of passenger space and legroom.

Built for the city, I drove the front-wheel-drive Hyundai Venue SEL on freeways, highways, mountainous, and the backcountry roads of Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Although the 1.6-liter engine only put out 121 horsepower, it was peppy, and the continuously variable transmission (CVT) transmission was pretty inspiring.

Great on fuel, the Hyundai Venue SE, which averaged 30 mpg city and 34 highway, provided a comfortable ride on long trips. The base model offers more value for an economically priced small SUV than some higher-priced SUVs, including an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, Bluetooth, and many other modern safety and technology features.

The Venue SEL I tested was priced around $19,250 and came with 17-inch wheels, automatic climate control, navigation, heated front seats, keyless entry, satellite radio, and a power sunroof. It comes in seven different colors.

The top-of-line Hyundai Venue Denim Edition starts around $22,050 MSRP and adds blind-spot monitoring, synthetic leather, and cloth seats. It only comes in one color – a striking blue paint with a white roof.

All Venues are either backed by Hyundai’s 5-year/60,000-mile or 10-year/100,000 powertrain warranties.