All-Electric 2022 Audi e-Tron

The all-electric 2022 e-Tron, Audi’s first electric vehicle (EV), feels and drives more like a luxury SUV than an EV, offering all-wheel drive, high-speed charging, and long-range capability.

Since 2019, Audi has introduced a series of electric and plug-in hybrid e-trons in its Q-, GT-, and A-series. It has also improved the e-Tron electric technology in EV sedans, SUVs, and sports cars.

The 2022 e-tron Quattro finally reflects the brand’s EV goal, incorporating the look and latest technology that luxury buyers desire in a luxury SUV.

There are no major to the 2022 models. However, additional options and packages include a Chronos Edition that replaces the Prestige package, a Black Optic package, and an S-line exterior option. The Chronos comes with 21-inch double V-spoke wheels, adaptive cruise and lane guidance, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, leather trim, and much more.

The five-seat e-tron Quattro I tested included Mythos Black metallic paint, the Chronos package, a trailer hitch, an e-tron beam, and a privacy trunk cover. The 2022 e-tron Quattro starts at $65,900 MSRP, and options and destination charges top out at $86,505.

According to fueleconomy.gov, the Audi e-tron will no longer qualify for a $7,500 federal income tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August 2022. the Federal tax incentive only applies to EVs and plug-in hybrids assembled in the U.S., which means that the Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid, made here, qualifies. However, e-tron models are manufactured in Brussels, Belgium, and Changchun, China. Although they still might be eligible for state tax credits.

For a list of qualifying vehicles, visit https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IN/IN11996.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Audi e-tron trim levels include the Premium ($67,095), Sportback Premium ($70,295), Premium Plus ($75,995), Sportback Premium Plus ($79,195), Sportback Prestige ($83,495), and Chronos Edition ($84,595).

Power: The 2022 Audi e-tron generates 355 horsepower from two electric motors and a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery with 414 lb-ft of torque. A boost mode produces 402 horses with 490 lb-ft of torque and quietly zooms from zero to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Fuel Economy: The 2022 e-tron SUV averages 78 city/77 highway MPGe. It has a driving range of 222 miles on a full charge. It takes about nine hours to charge with a 240-volt power outlet, while a Level 3 fast charger takes just 30 minutes.

