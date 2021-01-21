AKA Sorority Incorporated Names Day After VP Kamala Harris

On the heels of today’s presidential inauguration, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® has declared Wednesday, January 20, 2021 as Soror Kamala D. Harris Day. Members are encouraged to wear shades of pink and a strand of pearls to mark the historic occasion. Vice President-Elect Harris was initiated in the Alpha Chapter of the AKA at Howard University, an HBCU in Washington, D.C.

“Like so many of you, I am simply beaming with pride as we witness the inauguration ceremony of a HBCU graduate, member of the Divine Nine, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kamala D. Harris, to the Office of Vice President of the United States,” said AKA International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover.

She continues, “This event will certainly be a momentous occasion that will go down in the annals of our archives as one of the greatest days the founders’ of Alpha Kappa Alpha could have envisioned. Today will be an extraordinary day for Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Divine Nine, and I can hardly wait!”

In addition to the attire, sorority members will host virtual Inauguration Watch Parties with chapter members, line sisters, and others to celebrate the historic occasion. They will also fill social media timelines with a profile frame in honor of Vice President Harris. When sworn in, Harris will be the first woman to ever hold the second most powerful position in our country.