Ailey Turns 60: Looking into the House Mr. Ailey Built

Alvin Ailey, founder and choreographer of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT), once said, “Making dances is an act of progress; it is an act of growth, an act of celebration, an act of joy,” In 1958, the now-iconic choreographer made progress in the world of dance when he launched his very own modern dance company, putting Black dancers on the world stage.

AAADT began its journey after a one-time performance at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Two years later, Ailey created his signature work, Revelations, the most prominent of his 79 ballets and the one that often leads to 15-minute ovations and encore per- formances. “This suite explores motivations and emotions of African American religious music which, like its heir, the Blues, takes many forms – true spirituals with their sustained melodies, ring shouts, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues – songs of trouble, love and deliverance,” the 29-year-old Ailey said at the time.

The Chicago Tribune hailed Revelations as “the closest we get in dance to a permanent exhibit…a classic,” while The Washington Post proclaimed, “This company’s nonchalant virtuosity routinely sends its audience into the rapture zone.” AAADT would go on to attain impressive milestones, including a U.S. State Department- sponsored tour to North Africa and Europe; designation as an American “Cultural Ambassador to the World” in 2008 by the U.S. Congress; a recently renewed 1997 residency in South Africa; and the acquisition of a large, state-of-the-art training facility on West 55th Street, New York City, to call home.

Now a bustling fixture in the performing arts community just 10 blocks south of Lincoln Center, the facility is sought after by celebrities and fitness instructors for classes and visual promotions.

Shortly before his death in 1989, Ailey named AAADT dancer Judith Jamison artistic director, which led to additional training programs and an increase in media attention. In 2015, Jamison named Robert Battle, a Miami-based choreographer and founder of Battleworks Dance Company, her successor.