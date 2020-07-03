Advice for Teachers Looking into New Career Opportunities

As teachers grapple with challenges of e-learning — and no definite plans for when and how schools might return to pre-pandemic normal — many educators are considering other career options. What are some skills they have gained while helping their students and their students’ families transition to online learning that they can highlight on their resumes and LinkedIn profiles?

Teachers always have worn many hats. And during the past few months, they’ve had to do even more to make sure their students remained engaged. Creating and/or revamping curriculum to meet new, unexpected needs is a task they’ve undertaken — and it’s something they can highlight as they search for new career opportunities.

“Immediately think in terms of transferable training and curriculum development skills,” says Matthew Warzel, president of the resume writing firm MJW Careers. “They can easily communicate their ability to develop a training program (curriculum writing), deliver the instruction (training/coaching/mentoring) and grade/monitor progress (performance evaluation).”

Leann Poston, a professional content contributor at Invigor Medical, knows that route can lead to career success. A former pediatrician who left medicine to teach high school science, then earned a degree in Instructional Design, Poston now works as a medical writer and instructional designer.

“Most teachers have written objectives for their courses, then assessments, and then developed content to ensure the objectives are covered,” Poston says. “Many teachers transition their careers from teaching to instructional design and/or writing, as I have done. You do not necessarily need any formal instruction in instructional design if you have a teaching history, but I would take some online courses through Coursera or another [massive open online course] to learn more about theory and reach out to instructional designers on Facebook and LinkedIn for suggestions on books and podcasts.”

The ability to communicate with students, parents and peers (which has been especially important during the stressful pandemic learning period) — along with the ability to multitask, coach students and present complicated material in understandable ways — also are key skills teachers transitioning to new careers should highlight.

All transfer well into a variety of careers, Poston and Warzel say.

Some careers teachers can consider:

Human Resources

“They can dive into the learning and development (L&D) world,” Warzel suggests. “Creating processes or programs to better improve skills coaching for in-house employees would be in line with HR roles.”

Marketing and Public Relations

Content creator is a role “that lives in the marketing/PR world,” says Warzel, who notes it is a role that teachers easily can move into. “Developing videos, collateral, website content or even internal communications would be some skills teachers do regularly and are required by company marketing managers,” he explains.

Another option in the PR arena: presenter or public speaking professional. As Warzel notes, “Since teachers are constantly speaking to a forum of individuals, these [skills] can translate into PR/communication industry roles.”

(SOURCE: TNS)

(Article written by Kathleen Furore)