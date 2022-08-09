5 Tips To Have Better Business-related Conversations

How do you make a great first impression on a job interview? How do you handle the awkwardness of asking for a raise? If you are a leader, what are the best ways to deliver criticism to better your team?

All of these business scenarios and others have one thing in common: they require solid conversation skills. Here are five tips to up your game:

Confusion is the enemy of clarity and failed connections:We often forget that an essential ingredient in engaging content is communication that is clear, easy to understand, easy to digest and easy to listen to. The last thing you ever want to do in a conversation is confuse the other person. Keep a keen eye and ear on making sure you are clearly understood when you speak and that your content is easy to comprehend. Show up: Be present, be attentive and be in the moment. The opportunity to have a conversation is a true gift, and by showing up, you are showing the person you are speaking with that you are focused on them. You physically show up, but you also have to mentally show up and be ready to engage with them. Ask questions. Listen attentively. Make eye contact. Learn something about this person that will strengthen the connection. Be you: The most important part of showing up for a conversation is to beyou. Stop trying to put up a front and be someone you’re not. The preconceived notions of who we think we need to be never matchup to who we truly are. The world wants to connect toyou, not the person you think you need to be. When you show up and be you in a conversation, your connections will treat you as the VIP they want to connect to and have more conversations with. Gauge when it’s OK to go off course: Most business conversations should be pretty direct and on topic. There is usually a clear objective and both parties know what is going to be covered. But a conversation is an incredible opportunity to make a real connection. Business thrives on connections and relationships. When appropriate, know that it’s ok and even encouraged to talk about common interests like travel, family, pets or other topics. Fun Street is where all the people meet: We are more likely to remember how we feel about a conversation than we are to remember the specifics discussed. Adding in some fun or lightening the mood, even in business-related conversations, will create a more memorable conversation and will also bring people closer together. It’s not always appropriate, but when it is, a little humor can make business talk much more enjoyable.

Lou Diamond is a professional speaker and podcaster, and author of the book “Speak Easy: Connect with Every Conversation.”